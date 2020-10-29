Challenges: What Occupant Classification System (OCS) Market Is Aiming Next: Leveraged Returns Or Disaster?

Global occupant classification system market is expected to garner a massive growth in the upcoming years. Technological advancement is the main influencing factor behind the growth of the market. Seat-belt type will be the most lucrative. Sensor type will be the most beneficial. Mid-size light-duty vehicles and hybrid electric vehicles will earn the highest revenue. Asia-Pacific will dominate the market.

Research Dive has published a report titled “Global Occupant Classification System (OCS) Market, by Sensor Type (Pressure Sensor and Seat Belt Tension Sensor), Component Type (Airbag Control Unit, Sensors, and Others), Applications (Light-Duty Vehicle Type and Electric Vehicle Type), End-Users (Automotive), Regional Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2025”

The global occupant classification system market is anticipated to generate a revenue of $3300 million at a CAGR of 6.60% during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is estimated to dominate the market shares in the forecasted period due to expansion of vehicle production in this region. Moreover, countries like Japan, South Korea and China are some of the early adopters of OCS. This creates huge opportunities for the Asia-Pacific region to grow.

Key Segmentation of the Market

The report has divided the market based on sensor type, component type, applications, end-users, and regional analysis.

• In the sensor type segment, the seat belt is predicted to be the most lucrative segment during the forecast period. The main reason behind this growth is the increased usage of passive automotive safety technologies and government regulations in developed economies.

• In the component type segment, sensor type will be the most profitable. This is because the sensors are the most important components of the OCS structure.

• In application segment, mid-size light-duty vehicles and hybrid electric vehicles will earn the highest profit. The main reason behind this growth is the rising adoption of OCS in mid-size vehicles for its benefits such as 3 point seat belts, smart airbags, and others.

• By end-user, commercial vehicles segment will be the most promising. This is because of the passengers’ safety rules across the globe.

Market Dynamics

Sensor innovation is one of the most recent technological advancement in the automotive industry. Occupant gesture-recognition is one of the recent and primary OCS sensing technologies. Manufacturers of occupational classification systems use a substantial part of their engineering resources to produce new products or level up the existing safety systems. Manufacturers are investing and collaborating in the implementation of these advanced technologies. These factors are boosting the growth of the market.

The high-cost of the implementation of the occupant classification system is expected to decline the market growth.

Increasing demand of autonomous vehicles are giving rise to the promising prospects for the suppliers of occupant classification systems in the upcoming years.

Key players and business strategies

The report mentions the key players of the global occupant classification system market which include Robert Bosch GmbH, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp., Calsonic Kansei Corp., Nexteer Automotive, TE Connectivity, DENSO Co., The Keihin Corp., Mayser GmbH & Co. KG, Nidec Co., and many more.

The report also summarizes other important aspects including financial performance, product portfolio, SWOT analysis, and recent strategic moves and developments of the leading players.

