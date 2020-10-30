Chaos in Lisbon: business stops due to traffic restrictions cause long traffic routes – Portugal

The measures imposed by the government in relation to traffic restrictions between the municipalities between October 30 and November 3 to contain the contagion of the new coronavirus lead to traffic chaos at all entrances and exits in Lisbon at peak times.

At the Ponte 25 de Abril, the lines are already several kilometers long in both directions, as operations will cease at the entrance to the bridge deck. At IC19 in Sintra there are reports of people who have been in traffic for about an hour, also because of these operations.

A mega-inspection is also being carried out on the Vasco da Gama Bridge and many drivers are being stopped by the authorities.

