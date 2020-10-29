‘Charlie Hebdo’ caricatures Erdogan and warms tensions between France and Turkey – world

The Turkish government said Wednesday that it would take legal and diplomatic action in front of a cartoon of Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the country’s president, in the French satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo.

The cartoon shows the Turkish leader on a bed in underwear and a white shirt with a can in his hand next to a partially naked Islamic woman.

“Our people can have no doubt that all necessary legal and diplomatic measures will be taken against the cartoon in question. Our fight against these rude, malicious and abusive measures will continue with determination to the end,” announced the Governing Body. Communication from the Turkish government.

The Turkish authorities condemn the cartoon and the president’s spokesman said it showed no respect “for any beliefs, sanctities or values”. Ibrahum Kalin added that the picture shows “vulgarity and immorality” and should not be viewed as free expression.

Another presidential source accused French President Emmanuel Macron of having an anti-Muslim agenda that is already “bearing fruit”. The French government has already reacted and classified the statements as “disgusting”.

It is recalled that tensions between Turkey and France have increased in recent days following a violent episode in which a French teacher died beheaded after showing his students cartoons of the Prophet Muhammad in a free speech class.

Last weekend, Emmanuel Macron was severely attacked by Erdogan, who believed that his counterpart needed a mental health check, which led France to withdraw its ambassador to Ankara. This Monday the Turkish president called for a boycott of French products.