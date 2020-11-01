Cheating on the husband for lack of sex and just wanting to know something about football – unusual

A 32-year-old dentist from Chester, England shared the devastating experience of her relationship with her husband. Sasha reveals that the man she married Steve would rather see Liverpool games on TV than have sex with her, and then decided to take revenge on her partner.

Steve’s passion for Liverpool led Sasha to seek company on a married dating site. “The truth is, Steve is passionate about Klopp [treinador do Liverpool], Jordan Henderson, Virgil Van Dijk and the whole team, “gave statements to the British press.

“His life is about watching football games and when he doesn’t see them on TV he goes to a pub with friends and talks about the game,” the woman complained. “Last year was particularly bad as Liverpool haven’t won the league in 30 years,” he added.

Sasha believes she thought the pandemic lockdown would put Steve back in the heat of the relationship, but the opposite happened. Steve became even more stressed because the season was going to end earlier than expected.

A friend eventually suggested that Sasha sign up for a dating site. The woman took a risk and the truth is that in less than 24 hours she already had 15 messages from several men suggesting dates.

Sasha didn’t wait and eventually met up with Paul, a computer technician who lived nearby and was fed up with his four-year relationship.

The two began dating and quickly switched from drinking to sexual acts. Sasha says it was easy to meet Paul because Steve is always distracted from Liverpool.

The woman assumes that she is increasingly satisfied with the data and reveals that she is considering a second affair.