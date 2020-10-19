Check out Lula da Silva’s explanation of hunger

In a speech on World Food Day, celebrated on October 16, former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva criticized the resurgence of hunger in Brazil and denounced the Bolsonaro government’s dismantling of food security policy.

“Everything indicates that prices will rise in the coming months. It is the cruelest facet of the phantom of hunger that has plagued millions of Brazilian households again, ”Lula said in a live stream on his official YouTube channel.

Lula’s statement on hunger in Brazil:

* English subtitles by PT Agency.

Edited by: Vivian Fernandes