Children survive three days at home alone, parents are dead in the bedroom – World

Two children were found alive by police after spending three days at home alone with their parents dead in the bedroom. According to officials from Bolshoye Kuzymokino in Russia, Alexander and Viktoria Yakunin, 20 and 25, died “after eating poisoned pickles”.

The five-year-old girl and the boy of one, children of the couple, were discovered by family members who were surprised by the absence of Alexander, Victoria and the children at a family reunion. He said that the parents “slept late” and that the father “was a strange color”.

Viktoria’s sister Natalia immediately went to the family home and found the couple dead in bed. He called the authorities, who immediately began investigating the case.

According to previous knowledge, Alexander received a jar with homemade pickles from his grandmother. The gift would have been poisoned with botulinum toxin without the older woman’s knowledge, and would have killed the case. The bottle was found open in the kitchen and the couple had traces of the product in their stomachs.

The toxic substance will cause respiratory failure and culminate in a tragic death.