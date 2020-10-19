Children watch a third of domestic violence-related murders – Portugal

This Monday marked the 18th domestic violence-related murder. Cláudia Gomes, only 28 years old, is the third youngest victim of 2020. She was shot by her ex-companion Pedro Teixeira, and the killer used a stolen weapon for his grandfather. The case has much in common with those recorded this year, but some aspects are noteworthy and are repeated in all homicide crimes committed in connection with episodes of domestic violence: the use of firearms; Separation / divorce as a reason; a child, minor, or a child who has watched everything.

