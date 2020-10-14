Chile: Police repression prevents reforms

In less than two weeks, the Chileans will have to decide whether to approve the drafting of a new constitution to abandon the current Magna Carta, promulgated in 1980 during the dictatorship of General Augusto Pinochet (1973-1990). The last referendum in the country took place in 1989 and marked the end of the military regime. The current climate of tension is one of the comparisons that can be drawn between the two historical facts.

In recent weeks, the repression of the military police has increased, preventing the sector from campaigning to encourage the “yes” vote in the referendum. The most emblematic case occurred on October 2, when a 16-year-old boy was knocked by a carbine from the Pio IX bridge on the Mapocho River, which crosses the Chilean capital, Santiago. Despite the journalists’ records of the exact timing of the attack, the company will investigate the facts.

The episode is reminiscent of the times of dictatorship in the country, when the military threw away the bodies of the opponents in the Mapocho River. According to the National Commission on Political Prison and Torture (Valech), the regime produced 40,000 victims between 1973 and 1990, of whom 3,225 were killed or missing.

The current referendum is the result of months of demonstrations that began last October. Since then, the National Institute for Human Rights in Chile (Indh) has filed 2,499 lawsuits, 93% of which were denounced against Carabineros, as Chilean military policemen are known. Of these, 2,147 trials condemn police abuse and torture against demonstrators, while 169 are linked to eye injuries.

According to the non-governmental organization Los Ojos de Chile (The Eyes of Chile), which runs fundraising campaigns to finance operations for victims of police violence, 460 Chileans have lost some or all of their eyesight after police aggression.

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, recorded 113 specific cases of torture and 24 cases of sexual abuse committed by carbines.

According to official figures, 28,000 people were arrested for participating in the acts between October 18 and December 6, 2019 alone. So far, however, only 68 police officers have been held accountable – 64 officers from the Carabineros and four from the armed forces.

During demonstrations for the rights of the Mapuche peoples last Monday (12), young people were injured by rubber bullets and tear gas bombs. / Piensa Press

Chile and Israel

Human rights lawyer Cristian Cruz says the numbers of the Carabinera police action are only comparable to the decades-long armed conflict between Israel and Palestine.

“The police prefer methods that cause physical harm to elements of dialogue and deterrence. The police have made a political decision on how to meet the social demands. Police violence is the method by which the state, power and dialogue with citizenship . “assures Cruz.

The relationship between the snap hooks and the Israeli armed forces and the Mossad – secret service – goes beyond appearances. Since 1973, the Chilean military police have been buying Israeli technology used against Palestinians to crack down on civilians, such as drones, water-firing tanks, tear gas bombs, and ammunition.

According to the World Bank, Chile is the third largest buyer of Israeli weapons in Latin America after Mexico and Brazil.

President Sebastián Piñera increased trade relations to a higher level than in the Pinochet period. According to official figures, the carbines spent around R $ 10 billion between December 2019 and March 2020 to buy vehicles from private Israeli military companies for their special forces.

Documents published on the anonymous cyber activists’ site showed that during the protests in October 2019, the army general, Guillermo Paiva, attended a cybersecurity event at the invitation of Israeli intelligence chief Colonel Eran Gabay.

Israeli technology tanks spit pepper water to disperse street files. / Piensa Press

Police for whom?

The name Carabineros de Chile is derived from the ancient cavalry that the Chilean aristocracy protected with carbines in the early 20th century. The military establishment was founded in 1927 and historically protects the interests of the powerful.

According to Cruz, numerous reports confirm that low-ranking police officers are required by officials to step up surveillance in certain areas of the city. Additionally, Carabineros are creating companies that are supposedly philanthropic in nature to provide private security to business people who fund these organizations through donations or even tax deductions.

“I believe that there are few institutions in Chile that are as politicized as the domes of the carbine trousers. They privatize security, but the costs are public, they belong to everyone,” denounces the Chilean lawyer.

Those who run the Yo Apruebo un Chile Digno (I advocate a worthy Chile) campaign defend major changes in the structure of the Chilean state, such as the provision of public health and education, and the creation of a new social security system that the Pension Fund Administrators (AFP) gives up), private companies that collect social security contributions and invest them on the stock exchange.

Another demand is a reform of the public security forces, taking into account the defense of human rights and the debate on the demilitarization of the police.

Interior Minister Juan Francisco Galli and National Director of Order and Security Ricardo Yáñez give an overview of the operations of October 12, which ended with 2,014 prisoners / Carabineros de Chile

According to the Chilean analyst, the police would benefit from protesters’ demands such as access to free education in general, but would lose their privileges.

“This parallel that Pinochet’s 1980 Constitution would belong to the Armed Forces and Carabineros probably leads you to read that any amendment or rejection of the 1980 Constitution would reject the work of these institutions, even though this Constitution was written by the current political and economic powers who were the Chicago Boys and the Piñera, “he says.

The current social security system was proposed by the brother of the current president, José Piñera Echenique, who was Minister of Labor and Social Forecasting under the Pinochet regime. According to current logic, after 20 years of service, a police officer can retire and continue doing other activities. Almost 10 years less than the average retirement age of a Chilean civilian worker.

The format is similar to what the Brazilian Minister of Economic Affairs, Paulo Guedes, who worked with the Chilean dictatorship, wants to implement with the pension reform in Brazil.

If the referendum is approved on October 25th, the Chileans will have to decide who will draft the new constitution, whether it will be a constituent congress or a commission made up of half elected representatives and half current parliamentarians.

“In addition to the details, this moment represents a change. And if I am a carbine and compare myself to the majority of citizenship and see that I am in better shape, the question is, will this change benefit or harm me? they feel it’s going to hurt because they couldn’t have more favorable conditions, “says Cruz.

Chilean social movements are questioning the representativeness of the current Congress, as police officers in both right-wing and progressive administrations have committed crimes against human rights and have not been punished.

