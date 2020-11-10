Chilled Beams Market 2020 – Opportunity Assessment and Growth Potential to 2026

Strict regulatory norms towards energy efficiency in buildings along with growing awareness among consumers regarding deteriorating environment conditions due to excessive carbon emission is supporting large-scale product adoption. Reportedly, global chilled beams market size could exceed USD 431 million in terms of annual value by 2026.

Request for a sample copy of this research report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/4680

As the whole world is moving towards a low GHG emission goal, the demand for efficient cooling systems in buildings is driving chilled beams market outlook. Chilled beam systems are being preferred over traditional HVAC or VAV due to their easy maintenance and quieter working. Fan use is minimized in chilled beam systems that significantly saves energy. Also, they offer better thermal comfort due to better air-distribution pattern.

The product adoption may suffer negative impact from COVID 19 crisis, primarily due to supply chain disruptions and falling air conditioning demand. However, with the gradual resuming of building and construction activities after the crisis settles, chilled beams installation will certainly retake pace.

Chilled beams are ideal for application in hotels & leisure sector, retail, residential & commercial settings, industries, offices, and other areas. Retail sector is generating considerable demand for chilled beam systems due to requirement of both high performance cooling along with a better aesthetic design. Many shops, supermarkets and departmental stores owners are incorporating chilled beams in a bid to ensure comfort of customers in the marketplace.

Passive chilled beams make as an excellent option for cooling in labs or other spaces where human resource or machine processes generate high heat loads, especially where equipment or other manufacturing products are sensitive to changes in pressure or ventilation and do not require additional airflow. In 2019, passive chilled beams held over 15% of the global share. The systems work on the mechanism of convention to provide cooling and are extensively used only for cooling purposes.

In 2019, gypsum chilled beams accounted for 20% in the overall global demand for chilled beams market. These systems are witnessing heavy demand due to their key benefits of aesthetics appeal along with thermal comfort. Some of the key application areas of gypsum chilled beam systems are auditoriums, high standard conference rooms and shopping marts.

Request for customization @ https://www.decresearch.com/roc/4680

North America is forecast to account for 28% of global chilled beam systems demand through 2026 due to stringing regional regulations on building emissions. In the U.S., building energy consumption accounts for around 40% of total greenhouse emissions and energy use of the country. This has prompted U.S. government to take measures for curtailing emissions by imposing energy efficiency norms for buildings.

Local governments in Fort Worth, GA, Atlanta and Texas are encouraging building owners to reduce energy consumption and follow energy efficiency goals. Increasing awareness among regional population regarding energy efficiency is likely to result in an increased demand for chilled beams in the forthcoming years. Some of the key companies operating in chilled beams market are Halton Groups, Trox, Frennger Systems, SAS International among others.

Related Reports: –

U.S. Home Remodeling Market: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/12/10/1958448/0/en/Home-Remodeling-Market-in-U-S-to-hit-US-500-Bn-by-2026-Global-Market-Insights-Inc.html

Doors Market: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/doors-market-demand-to-hit-us-165-billion-by-2026-global-market-insights-inc-300968739.html