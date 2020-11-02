China adds three local cases of Covid-19 and 21 from overseas in the past 24 hours – World

The Chinese Health Commission announced on Monday that it had detected three cases of local infection by Covid-19 in the Xinjiang region in the far northwest of the country and 21 cases from abroad in the past 24 hours.

Kashgar in the Xinjiang region discovered an outbreak last month that infected dozens of people.

The 21 imported cases were diagnosed in Shanghai (east) and Tianjin (northeast) municipalities, as well as Guangdong (south), Shanxi (north), Gansu (north), Sichuan (center) and Jiangsu (east) provinces.