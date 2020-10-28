China Contract Research Organization Market Will Retain 9.5% CAGR To Cross $61 Billion By 2025

China contract research organization market volume is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 9.5% through 2025 owing to increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and associated patient pool. In the recent years, outsourcing of drug researches has been significantly shifting towards the APAC region, majorly in countries such as India and China on account of lower costs for conducting clinical trials. Thus, regional shift in clinical outsourcing for producing cost effective innovative drugs is estimated to supplement China CRO market size over the forecast timespan.

Rising emphasis on conducting innovative drug development projects in the United States could drive the U.S. contract research organization market share. Earlier in 2018, the regional market controlled over 7% of the overall revenue share. Growing presence of geriatric population that is susceptible to chronic diseases like diabetes and cancer could strengthen the need for new drug development projects.

Request for a sample copy of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/3012

The demand for contract research organizations (CRO) is anticipated to grow significantly on account of increasing number of clinical trials being conducted worldwide. CROs are designed to provide support to healthcare firms by means of managing their clinical trials. They possess the necessary resources and services that are needed to undertake umpteen healthcare research. Rising inclination towards innovating new drugs and treatments for several chronic diseases could stimulate the demand for contract research organizations

In terms of revenue, oncology segment held a major share of contract research organization market and is forecast to register a CAGR of around 7.5% during the forecast timeline. This massive boost is a result of increasing prevalence of cancer cases across the globe. As per WHO estimates, cancer has risen to epidemic proportions, precisely to 18.1 million new cases and accounted for 9.6 million deaths in 2018 on a global scale. Mounting incidences of cancer is leading to increase in new drug development as well as clinical trial activities for disease treatment, hence fostering CRO market size.

Key players in contract research organization market include IQVIA, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, Parexel International Corporation, Syneos Health, ICON and PRA Health Sciences. These industry players are undertaking various strategic initiatives to enhance their financial stability, which has aided them to evolve as major industry players. Other emerging industry players include Charles River Laboratories International, PRA Health Sciences, Medpace, Worldwide Clinical Trials, Wuxi AppTec, Synteract, CMIC, EPS International, Clinipace and Clinitec,

Request for customization @ https://www.decresearch.com/roc/3012

Partial Chapter of the Table of Content

Chapter 5. Contract Research Organization Market, By Therapeutic Area

5.1. Key segment trends

5.2. Oncology

5.2.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025

5.3. Clinical pharmacology

5.3.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025

5.4. Cardiology

5.4.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025

5.5. Infectious disease

5.5.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025

5.6. Neurology

5.6.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025

5.7. Gastroenterology & hepatology

5.7.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025

5.8. Ophthalmology

5.8.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025

5.9. Others

5.9.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025

Chapter 6. Contract Research Organization Market, By End-use

6.1. Key segment trends

6.2. Pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies

6.2.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025

6.3. Medical device companies

6.3.1. Market size, by region, 2014 – 2025

6.4. Academic institutes

Browse full table of contents (TOC) of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/toc/detail/contract-research-organization-cro-market