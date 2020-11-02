China cuts tax burden by more than 268 billion euros – Executive Digest

China cut its tax burden by 2.09 billion yuan (US $ 268.6 billion) in the first three quarters of the year, the state treasury announced today.

More than 65% of these reductions were achieved through government-approved mechanisms to support economic development due to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Between January and September the number of taxpayers in the country rose 7.5%, with a focus on the third quarter, when the number rose 26% year over year, according to official figures.

For 2020, the executive raised the target of reducing corporate tax burdens by 25% to 2.5 billion yuan (€ 320.6 billion).

Last year, China cut taxes and fees by 2.36 billion yuan, surpassing the original target of two billion yuan.

In April 2019, the government cut VAT for sectors such as the sale or import of goods from 16% to 13%, and for sectors such as transportation or construction from 10% to 9%, while maintaining service taxes at 6%. .

Small taxpayers, whether ordinary citizens or small business owners who register sales below a certain threshold, have benefited from a VAT cut of up to 3%, according to a report by the PwC consultancy.

Due to the effects of Covid-19, the latter rate has been lowered to 1% in all provinces of China except Hubei, where the first cases of the disease were discovered and the most restrictive measures were taken. In this region, the VAT exemption for small taxpayers was applied.

The Chinese government also announced measures that will allow small and medium-sized businesses to postpone paying taxes for 2020 until next year.

Companies in particularly affected sectors such as transport, restaurants, tourism or cinema can bear their net operating losses for eight years instead of the five previously permitted.

Companies that have suffered the most from the pandemic can also delay paying social security contributions by half a year.