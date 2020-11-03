Chinese regulators call Jack Ma before Ant Group goes public – Executive Digest

Chinese regulators today invited Jack Ma, the founder of Ant Group and the richest man in China, to a meeting a few days before the company’s shares went public.

In a statement, the People’s Bank of China (Central Bank), China’s Banking and Insurance Commissioner, Securities Commissioner, and State Exchange Administration said they had “regulatory interviews” with President of China, Ma. Ant Group Board of Directors Eric Jing, and the company’s director, Hu Xiaoming.

The statement gave no details, although these calls from the regulators are seen as a warning or a reprimand.

“There was an exchange of views on the health and stability of the financial sector,” the Ant Group said in a statement.

The group “is determined to thoroughly implement the opinions gathered during the meeting and to continue along the path that operates on the principles of stable innovation, regulatory compliance, serving the real economy and working with profits for all parties,” he said.

“We will continue to improve our capabilities in providing inclusive services and promoting economic development to improve the lives of citizens,” added the company.

Jack Ma was summoned by regulators a few days after the financial regulations were discovered to be out of date, describing Basel’s banking supervisory arrangements as the work of an “old people’s club”.

Ma asked if the Chinese financial system should comply with these regulations.

“The Basel Accords are used to treat the diseases of an aging banking system, they are medicines for the elderly (…), but the Chinese banking system is young,” said the businessman, quoted by the local press.

The businessman argued that China needed alternative financing channels in addition to the large state-owned banks that dominate the country.

“Big banks are like rivers, but we need ponds, streams and canals in the system. Without them, there will always be floods or droughts, ”he said.

Ma assured that traditional banks function as “pawn shops” and guaranteed that future credit decisions would have to be made through “big data” and massive credit histories, rather than demanding large guarantees for the granting of loans while criticizing the excessive bureaucracy of the Chinese financial system.

Ant Group operates Alipay, the world’s largest and most valuable financial technology (“fintech”) company and one of the two dominant digital wallets in China, a country where physical money has virtually disappeared.

Jack Ma founded the e-commerce giant Alibaba in 1999. Alipay was introduced as a payment method to increase user confidence in the platform.

Ant Group shares are expected to start trading in Hong Kong and Shanghai on Thursday. This is likely to be the biggest entry ever.

The company is facing increasing control and regulation as it expands its range of services.

The new regulations include restrictions on the use of asset-backed securities to fund consumer credit, new capital and licensing requirements, and restrictions on lending rates.

On Monday, the central bank increased the share capital requirement for creditors like Ant to at least five billion yuan.