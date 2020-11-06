Chromatography Resin Market Growth Size is Expected to Exhibit US$ 1670 million by 2024

The Chromatography Resin Market Report examines the industry in terms of the global expanse, highlighting the present & future growth potential of each region as well as consolidated statistics. The study also presents a precise summary of the competitive milieu, key developments, and application landscape of the Chromatography Resin Market based on the impact of the financial and non-financial facades of the industry.

The worldwide market for Chromatography Resin is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.4% over the next five years, will reach 1670 million US$ in 2024, from 1220 million US$ in 2019, according to a new study.

Chromatography is an essential technology used for the purification of the biomolecules. Demand for the resins used for chromatography applications is growing with the rising applications of this technique.

Chromatography resins are used in the process of separation and purification of the products and biomolecules in various methods used across different industrial verticals. Rising demand from different industries and technological advancements in the market are expected to create strong growth for the global chromatography resin market.

Advancements of the emerging markets and various emerging industrial verticals like pharmaceuticals are expected to help this industry to maintain a steady growth in the next few years to come.

Chromatography resin downstream is wide and recently chromatography resin has acquired increasing significance in various fields of monoclonal antibodies, non-antibody protein, polyclonal antibodies and others. Globally, the chromatography resin market is mainly driven by growing demand for monoclonal antibodies.

The global chromatography resin market is strongly driven by three crucial driving factors. These factors include rapid growth in the pharmaceutical industry, especially the demand from Asia Pacific regions, growth in the use of separation technique in the food industry and rising demand for monoclonal antibody therapeutics.

This report focuses on the Chromatography Resin in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

GE Healthcare

Tosoh Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Pall Corporation

Purolite Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Repligen Corporation

Avantor Performance Materials

Market Segment by Type, covers

Size Exclusion Chromatography Resin

Ion Exchange Chromatography Resin

Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography Resin

Mixed-Mode Chromatography Resin

Affinity Chromatography Resin

Protein A Chromatography Resin

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Pharmaceutical

Life Sciences

Food & Beverage Testing

Environmental Testing

Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Chromatography Resin product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Chromatography Resin, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Chromatography Resin in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Chromatography Resin competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Chromatography Resin breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Chromatography Resin market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Chromatography Resin sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Chromatography Resin Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Size Exclusion Chromatography Resin

1.2.2 Ion Exchange Chromatography Resin

1.2.3 Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography Resin

1.2.4 Mixed-Mode Chromatography Resin

1.2.5 Affinity Chromatography Resin

1.2.6 Protein A Chromatography Resin

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Pharmaceutical

1.3.2 Life Sciences

1.3.3 Food & Beverage Testing

1.3.4 Environmental Testing

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 GE Healthcare

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Chromatography Resin Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 GE Healthcare Chromatography Resin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Tosoh Corporation

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Chromatography Resin Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Tosoh Corporation Chromatography Resin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Chromatography Resin Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories Chromatography Resin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Merck KGaA

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.2 Chromatography Resin Type and Applications

2.4.2.1 Product A

2.4.2.2 Product B

2.4.3 Merck KGaA Chromatography Resin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.2 Chromatography Resin Type and Applications

2.5.2.1 Product A

2.5.2.2 Product B

2.5.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Chromatography Resin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.6 Pall Corporation

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.2 Chromatography Resin Type and Applications

2.6.2.1 Product A

2.6.2.2 Product B

2.6.3 Pall Corporation Chromatography Resin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.7 Purolite Corporation

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.2 Chromatography Resin Type and Applications

2.7.2.1 Product A

2.7.2.2 Product B

2.7.3 Purolite Corporation Chromatography Resin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.8 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.2 Chromatography Resin Type and Applications

2.8.2.1 Product A

2.8.2.2 Product B

2.8.3 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation Chromatography Resin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.9 Repligen Corporation

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.2 Chromatography Resin Type and Applications

2.9.2.1 Product A

2.9.2.2 Product B

2.9.3 Repligen Corporation Chromatography Resin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.10 Avantor Performance Materials

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.2 Chromatography Resin Type and Applications

2.10.2.1 Product A

2.10.2.2 Product B

2.10.3 Avantor Performance Materials Chromatography Resin Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

3 Global Chromatography Resin Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.1 Global Chromatography Resin Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.2 Global Chromatography Resin Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

3.3 Market Concentration Rate

3.3.1 Top 3 Chromatography Resin Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

3.3.2 Top 6 Chromatography Resin Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

3.4 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Chromatography Resin Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Chromatography Resin Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Chromatography Resin Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.1.2 Global Chromatography Resin Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2 North America Chromatography Resin Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Chromatography Resin Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Chromatography Resin Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.5 South America Chromatography Resin Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Chromatography Resin Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5 North America Chromatography Resin by Country

5.1 North America Chromatography Resin Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

5.1.1 North America Chromatography Resin Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

5.1.2 North America Chromatography Resin Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

5.2 United States Chromatography Resin Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.3 Canada Chromatography Resin Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

5.4 Mexico Chromatography Resin Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6 Europe Chromatography Resin by Country

6.1 Europe Chromatography Resin Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

6.1.1 Europe Chromatography Resin Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

6.1.2 Europe Chromatography Resin Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

6.2 Germany Chromatography Resin Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.3 UK Chromatography Resin Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.4 France Chromatography Resin Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.5 Russia Chromatography Resin Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

6.6 Italy Chromatography Resin Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7 Asia-Pacific Chromatography Resin by Country

7.1 Asia-Pacific Chromatography Resin Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Chromatography Resin Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Chromatography Resin Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

7.2 China Chromatography Resin Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.3 Japan Chromatography Resin Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.4 Korea Chromatography Resin Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.5 India Chromatography Resin Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

7.6 Southeast Asia Chromatography Resin Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8 South America Chromatography Resin by Country

8.1 South America Chromatography Resin Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

8.1.1 South America Chromatography Resin Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

8.1.2 South America Chromatography Resin Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

8.2 Brazil Chromatography Resin Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.3 Argentina Chromatography Resin Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

8.4 Colombia Chromatography Resin Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9 Middle East and Africa Chromatography Resin by Countries

9.1 Middle East and Africa Chromatography Resin Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Chromatography Resin Sales and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Chromatography Resin Revenue and Market Share by Country (2014-2019)

9.2 Saudi Arabia Chromatography Resin Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.3 Turkey Chromatography Resin Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.4 Egypt Chromatography Resin Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.5 Nigeria Chromatography Resin Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

9.6 South Africa Chromatography Resin Sales and Growth Rate (2014-2019)

10 Global Chromatography Resin Market Segment by Type

10.1 Global Chromatography Resin Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

10.1.1 Global Chromatography Resin Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

10.1.2 Global Chromatography Resin Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

10.2 Size Exclusion Chromatography Resin Sales Growth and Price

10.2.1 Global Size Exclusion Chromatography Resin Sales Growth (2014-2019)

10.2.2 Global Size Exclusion Chromatography Resin Price (2014-2019)

10.3 Ion Exchange Chromatography Resin Sales Growth and Price

10.3.1 Global Ion Exchange Chromatography Resin Sales Growth (2014-2019)

10.3.2 Global Ion Exchange Chromatography Resin Price (2014-2019)

10.4 Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography Resin Sales Growth and Price

10.4.1 Global Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography Resin Sales Growth (2014-2019)

10.4.2 Global Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography Resin Price (2014-2019)

10.5 Mixed-Mode Chromatography Resin Sales Growth and Price

10.5.1 Global Mixed-Mode Chromatography Resin Sales Growth (2014-2019)

10.5.2 Global Mixed-Mode Chromatography Resin Price (2014-2019)

10.6 Affinity Chromatography Resin Sales Growth and Price

10.6.1 Global Affinity Chromatography Resin Sales Growth (2014-2019)

10.6.2 Global Affinity Chromatography Resin Price (2014-2019)

10.7 Protein A Chromatography Resin Sales Growth and Price

10.7.1 Global Protein A Chromatography Resin Sales Growth (2014-2019)

10.7.2 Global Protein A Chromatography Resin Price (2014-2019)

11 Global Chromatography Resin Market Segment by Application

11.1 Global Chromatography Resin Sales Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

11.2 Pharmaceutical Sales Growth (2014-2019)

11.3 Life Sciences Sales Growth (2014-2019)

11.4 Food & Beverage Testing Sales Growth (2014-2019)

11.5 Environmental Testing Sales Growth (2014-2019)

11.6 Others Sales Growth (2014-2019)

12 Chromatography Resin Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.1 Global Chromatography Resin Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2019-2024)

12.2 Chromatography Resin Market Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

12.2.1 North America Chromatography Resin Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.2 Europe Chromatography Resin Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.3 Asia-Pacific Chromatography Resin Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.4 South America Chromatography Resin Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.2.5 Middle East and Africa Chromatography Resin Market Forecast (2019-2024)

12.3 Chromatography Resin Market Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

12.3.1 Global Chromatography Resin Sales Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

12.3.2 Global Chromatography Resin Market Share Forecast by Type (2019-2024)

12.4 Chromatography Resin Market Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

12.4.1 Global Chromatography Resin Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

12.4.2 Global Chromatography Resin Market Share Forecast by Application (2019-2024)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

13.1 Sales Channel

13.1.1 Direct Marketing

13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Methodology

15.2 Data Source

