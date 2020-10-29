Circulation restrictions. CP allows refunds of tickets between next Friday and Tuesday – Executive Digest

CP will reimburse users who request a free ticket refund between Friday and November 3, taking into account restrictions on movement between communities, the airline’s official source said.

In response to the questions posed by Lusa, CP guaranteed that the offer would be “maintained from October 30th to November 3rd without any intention to restrict or change the offer due to restrictions on traffic between the municipalities”.

In view of the content of the resolution of the Council of Ministers, CP will make a temporary change in its commercial policy on refunds for this specific period, which will allow free refunds of tickets, provided that they are presented up to an hour in advance of the departure of the train from the station of origin of the client’s journey, ”explained the shipper.

CP also stated that “Tickets for Alfa Pendular, Intercidades, Interregional, Regional and Turísticos services can be reimbursed at the ticket office or online directly from the customer via the CP website”, provided that the user has completed the “scan of the Original tickets and “sends details of the data (name, address, IBAN and TIN)”.

CP also clarifies that this measure applies to all tickets, including those that have already been revalidated.

This Tuesday, Rede Expressos announced the suppression of all passenger transport activities between 12:00 a.m. on Friday and 6:00 a.m. on November 3rd.

“The government’s determination not to authorize passenger traffic between municipalities, with very specific exceptions, prevents Rede Expressos from operating normally,” said the public road transport company, which has a fleet of buses that link the capitals and cities from north to south of mainland Portugal.

In a statement, the group said that “all passengers who have pre-purchased their tickets can get a free refund or re-validate them as part of the cancellation of trips between 12:00 am on Friday and 6:00 am on 3:00 am ” from November on.

Last Thursday, following a meeting of the Council of Ministers, the government’s decision was announced to limit traffic between municipalities on the mainland between October 30th (Friday) and November 3rd (Tuesday) that is, during the weekend that Corresponding to the day of the dead, Covid-19 is supposed to “curb the transmission of the virus and the spread of the disease”.

“The aim is to prevent the movement of citizens outside the community who could contribute to the transmission of the disease due to the holiday of All Saints’ Day and the Day of the Dead,” states Minister’s Council Resolution No. 89-A / 2020, which add new measures to the decree declaring the disaster situation across the continental territory due to the Covid-19 pandemic.