Circulation restrictions do not affect the education sector. Exempt teachers, non-teachers and students from explanations – Executive Digest

The recently announced restriction of traffic between municipalities in Portugal between October 30th and November 3rd does not apply to “teachers and non-teachers in schools”, the General Directorate of Operations emphasized this Tuesday school.

The restriction is contained in the Resolution of the Council of Ministers No. 89-A / 2020 of October 26, which stipulates that citizens are not allowed to move outside the municipality of habitual residence between 00:00 of the day October 30, 2020 and 6 : 00 a.m. on November 3, 2020.

In addition, according to paragraph g) with the same number 16, the restriction on traffic on these days does not apply to “minors and their companions in school facilities, day-care centers and leisure activities as well as for trips by students to university facilities or other school facilities,” explains the General Directorate for School Facilities in a statement.

Nonetheless, the Board notes that if the public security forces address an element of the educational community, the reason for the eviction may be work / attendance at school.

This information clarifies the questions raised today by the President of the National Confederation of Parents’ Associations (CONFAP), Jorge Ascensão, who stated in statements to the TSF that a statement from the school or the student’s student ID would be sufficient. that they can circulate between churches.

A statement based on information the federal government received after questioning the Directorate-General for Education after the government made a decision last week.

The official also noted that in the absence of “specific and written instructions from the government” to prove that a student is attending class, schools provide different information and point out the need for a school notebook with the timetable and school card, while others give the students a Give an explanation.