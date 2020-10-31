Circulation restrictions. This is the government’s response to Chega’s precaution – Executive Digest

The government has already reacted to the precautionary measure presented by Chega against traffic restrictions in the country and defended the constitutionality of the measure, since the repeal of a fundamental right is not in question.

“There was no general and absolute ban and there are far-reaching exceptions in the resolution on eviction,” claims the government in the response to which “Saturday” had access.

The executive justifies itself with the legal framework for the creation of the freedom of movement, namely by the basic law of the disaster control.

The government’s answer says: “If you look at the Basic Law for Disaster Protection (…), can you see without difficulty that in the context of the declaration of the disaster situation? The government, which is in force throughout the national territory on the basis of RCM No. 88-A / 2020 of October 14, supports the competence to precisely establish, by decision of the Council of Ministers, comprehensive restrictions on various fundamental rights, ”the document stresses. With regard to the Public Health Surveillance System Act, the Executive emphasizes that this rule “encodes its own legal framework for emergencies? the public health emergency? in this context, as we have already indicated, “all legal and material acts that are carried out in their area of ​​application, necessarily temporarily, […] [encontram] a basis for provisional regulation ”. The government may specify: “To impose restrictions or restrictions on the movement or permanence of persons, other living beings or vehicles for the safety of themselves or of the operation”.

In this document, the government also notes that “according to the latest conclusions of the national health authorities, referring to the specific Portuguese case, social and family gatherings are the main factors that have caused outbreaks to occur. not the lack of social distance in public transport ”.

As the measure has no suspensive effect, the restrictions remain in force.

The Supreme Administrative Court, which has until the end of today, given the government 24 hours this Thursday to contest the precautionary measure presented by Chega.

If the government’s arguments are insufficient to convince the court, restrictions on the spread of the dead this weekend may fall apart.

The party stepped forward with a precautionary measure to halt government measures for next weekend.

Chega justified the decision by stating that this travel ban “can only be imposed in a state of emergency or in a state of siege” and “is a disproportionate imposition that affects the national territory equally if the epidemiological situation is different in different parts of the mainland and the islands”.

According to the Ventura-led party, “the Assembly of the Republic should speak out in such a significant curtailment of civil rights” and accuse the government of “acting unilaterally,” which shows well that the Covid is being used to restrict public freedoms ».

It is worth remembering that between 00:00 on October 30 and 6:00 on November 3, it is forbidden to circulate between municipalities in order to reduce the spread of the new coronavirus, as decided by the Council of Ministers.