Clinical Nutrition Market Analysis To 2025 Growth Trends, Opportunities, Challenges And Threats

The clinical nutrition market is anticipated to grow significantly over the coming years owing to rising incidence of chronic diseases such as cancer & diabetes and increasing number of preterm births. Clinical nutrition is required by both infants as well as adults for fulfilling adequate nourishment.

Significant rise in preterm births and high birth rates across developing countries of Africa and Asia Pacific is projected to drive child clinical nutrition market size. Countries like India are anticipated to fuel segment growth owing to large-scale presence of infant population suffering from malnourish and increasing demand for milk-based nutrition formulae for infant.

Driven by these requirements, firms operating in the clinical nutrition market are developing high-quality, superior products and solutions. In 2019, leading food company, Danone launched a new mango-flavored variant of the Protinex nutritional supplement in India, to address protein deficiency and add to the company’s extensive product portfolio.

The enteral nutrition segment is anticipated to witness substantial growth over the coming years owing to technological advancements in pumps, tubing feeds and access in enteral nutrition supplies. Increasing number of people that suffer from dysphagia and gut dysfunction are opting for enteral nutrition. Initiatives undertaken by firms such as Nestle to fuel the adoption of enteral nutrition formulae is expected to boost market size.

Brazil clinical nutrition market is likely to gain significant traction due to high number of preterm births and huge patient population base. The market has developed largely due to Brazil’s association with the American Society of Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition. Furthermore, associations like the Brazilian Society for Food and Nutrition are contributing towards overall industry growth by seeking to increase the adoption of clinical nutrition formulae. Industry players meanwhile are focusing on developing superior clinical nutritional solutions that are targeted towards adults as well as infants.

