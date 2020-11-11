Clinical Trial Management System Market 2020 Worldwide Analysis, Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

Asia-Pacific clinical trial management system market is estimated to showcase notable growth of 14.5% CAGR through 2025 on with the rise in number of companies for outsourcing clinical trials in countries including India, South Korea and China. Moreover, low operating costs for conducting clinical trials in Asian countries along with several initiatives reinforced by regional government to develop infrastructure for clinical research will positively impact industry growth over the coming years.

Increasing demand for conducting clinical trials from contract research organizations will drive global clinical trial management system market outlook, along with rising trend of outsourcing clinical trials. Some of the key benefits of outsourcing clinical trials includes reduced cycle times, decreased administrative costs and on time delivery.

Clinical research organizations accounted for 30.9% of revenue share in the global clinical trial management system industry in 2018 and will likely garner significant gains through 2025. The growth in revenue size can be attributed to increase in R&D expenditure by clinical research companies and life science organizations. Moreover, rise in outsourcing of clinical trials enabling biopharmaceutical & pharmaceutical and companies to expand manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products may further boost the business growth.

Cloud-based solutions segment in the clinical trial management system market is pegged to achieve over 16.3% CAGR in the next few years. Continuous need for clinical trial organizations to incorporate technologically advanced software solutions is likely to drive the adoption of healthcare cloud-based solutions. An urge for cloud computing in developing economies due to growing clinical trials and the maximum flexibility and data integrity rendered by the systems will bolster the industry trends.

Solution providers in the clinical trial management system market are centered on strategic alliances, new software development, and collaborations to maximize market opportunities. For instance, Oracle in February 2018, unveiled a data marketing program and advanced data training programmed to help companies transform to a digital platform, simultaneously strengthening its market position.

Key players offering clinical trial management solutions are MedNet Solutions, Bio-Optronics, DataTrak Internationals, Forte Research Systems, Bio Clinica, MasterControl, Oracle, Omnicomm Systems, DSG, Medidata Solutions, Veeva Systems, Parexel Informatics and Merge Healthcare.

