Clinical Trial Supply and Logistics Market Set to Expand at 8.2% CAGR to See USD 13.3 billion by 2026

Selbyville, Delaware, This Global Clinical Trial Supply and Logistics Market report studies the industry based on one or more segments covering key players, types, applications, products, technology, end-users, and regions for historical data as well as provides forecasts for next few years.

Competitive Landscape:

Global Clinical Trial Supply and Logistics Market is valued approximately USD 13.3 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.2% over the forecast period 2020-2026.

Clinical trials are research investigations in which people volunteer to test new treatments, interventions or tests to prevent, detect, treat or manage various diseases or medical conditions. The rising advancements in healthcare and medicine for testing and development of new medical procedures and drugs and experiments are likely to propel the demand of this market.

The report also includes an analysis of the key issues, challenges and opportunities, with all data supported by extensive quantitative and qualitative research. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

Global Clinical Trial Supply and Logistics Market has been segmented into

By Component:

Manufacturing

Packaging and labeling

Distribution

By End-User:

Pharmaceutical

Biologics

Medical Device

Key market players included in this research:

Catalent, Inc.

Almac Group

Movianto

Patheon, N.V.

PCI Pharma

Sharp

PAREXEL International Corporation

Marken,

Biocair

An objective of this research report:

Provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

Provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyze the Global Clinical Trial Supply and Logistics Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter five force analysis etc.

Provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the Global Clinical Trial Supply and Logistics Market.

Provide country-level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future perspective.

Provide country-level analysis of the market for a segment by application, product type, and sub-segments.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Clinical Trial Supply and Logistics Market, by Region, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Clinical Trial Supply and Logistics Market, by Component, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Clinical Trial Supply and Logistics Market, by End-User, 2018-2026 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Global Clinical Trial Supply and Logistics Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Global Clinical Trial Supply and Logistics Market Dynamics

3.1. Clinical Trial Supply and Logistics Market Impact Analysis (2018-2026)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Global Clinical Trial Supply and Logistics Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

