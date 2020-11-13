Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Market Share Analysis and Research Report by 2026

Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Market Trends covers the companies’ data including Growth potential analysis, Industry segmentation, Business trends, Growth drivers, Price trend analysis. The Report also Gives Detail Analysis on Market concern Like Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Market share, CAGR Status, Market demand and up to date Market Trends with key Market segments.

Global Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantifiable information including: Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) market share, market size.

Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Market forecasting derived from in-depth understanding attained from future market spending patterns provides enumerated insight to support your decision-making process. Our market forecasting is based on a market model derived from market connectivity, dynamics, and identified persuasive factors around which conventions about the market are made. These conventions are enlightened by fact-bases, put by primary and secondary research instruments, regressive analysis and an extensive connect with industry people.

Global Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Market to reach USD 16.69 billion by 2025.Global Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Market valued approximately USD 3.8 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 17.80% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Increasing penetration of services based on cloud, features like real-time monitoring apps and capabilities to control the data loss are the major factors which are driving the growth in the Global Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) Market. There is a risk of malware is associated with the data stored in the cloud and this works as a constraint in the market growth. A cloud access security broker (CASB) is a software that facilitates between the infrastructure of an organization and infrastructure of a cloud vendor. For many organizations, security apprehensions and compliance hinder the acceptance of the cloud-based services. Therefore, the market for CASB is growing. The CASB have a variety of functions out of which some main functions are visibility, data security, compliance, and threat protection. The CASB helps in improving data security by providing visibility into applications and data in the cloud in an organization which includes the data is being accessed by users as well as the device that is being used by those users. CASB impose policies for corporate security to control over sensitive data access and also ensures the proper data encryption. CASB makes sure that the cloud usage fulfills industry regulations. Moreover, the software as a service provider access to some business functionality at low operating expenses. Thus, the implementation of software as a service is increasing among businesses.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Imperva Inc, Skyhigh Networks, CloudLock Inc., Zscaler, Inc., Elastica, Bitglass Inc, CipherCloud Inc, Protegrity USA, Inc., Netskope, Adallom and so on.

The objective of Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) market is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming years. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The report on Cloud Access Security Brokers (CASBs) market is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market.

