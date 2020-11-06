Cloud Office Migration Tool Market Growth Status, Global Size, Share, Emerging Trends and Key Players Outlook to 2027

The Cloud Office Migration Tool Market report, recently added by Market Study Report, LLC, examines the industry in terms of the global expanse, highlighting the present & future growth potential of each region as well as consolidated statistics. The study also presents a precise summary of the competitive milieu, key developments, and application landscape of the Cloud Office Migration Tool Market based on the impact of the financial and non-financial facades of the industry.

The global cloud office migration tool market was valued US$ 650.4 Mn in 2018 and is expected to witness a CAGR growth rate of 17.8% in the forecast period from 2019 to 2027.

Cloud office migration is the process of consolidating and transferring collection of workloads, which include emails, calendars, files, related metadata, document types, instant messages, user permissions, applications, compound structure, and linked components. The migration of workload to a new cloud environment can be complex, and cloud office migration tools conduct an analysis of respective workloads and identify if the data is suitable for migration while maintaining its integrity. Cloud is still at a formative stage; some enterprises have moved their server workloads to the cloud while other companies are strategizing regarding the migration. Thus, the growing focus of the companies towards moving to the cloud is expected to drive the growth of the cloud office migration tool market.

The global cloud office migration tool market is primarily driven by the growing focus of the SMEs towards shifting their server workloads to the on-premise environment. SMEs are rapidly moving towards the cloud infrastructure to achieve greater flexibility, scalability, and cost optimization. Large enterprises are also shifting to the new cloud environment, which is also supporting the growth of the cloud office migration tool market. Few of the drivers impacting the cloud office migration tool market are the advantages that come with the cloud deployment, such as flexible pricing plan, no upfront cost of deployment, no workforce required for maintenance, scalability, and others

There can be several objectives for an enterprise to adopt cloud. It ranges from business drivers, including digital transformation, to operational goals, for instance, cost-efficiency. Enterprises that run their data center generally design, size, and procure hardware for precise application. This hardware includes compute, storage, and networking, among other specialized equipment. Usually, this hardware has a lifecycle of three to five years and is required to be replaced with the new generation of hardware. Enterprises replace this hardware to attain improved efficiency and performance. Each replacement need considerable CAPEX investment and to run these data centers experienced IT professionals are required to handle and maintain system function. Thus to reduce the operational costs companies are moving towards cloud which is driving the growth of cloud office migration tool market.

Based on region, the North America region accounted for the largest market share in the global cloud office migration tool market owing to the significant presence of IT & telecom industries and strong cloud infrastructure.

The countries in North American region are witnessing high adoption of the digital transformation in a wide variety of industry verticals such as BFSI, healthcare, retail, IT & Telecom, and many others. Also, one of the biggest advantage with the advanced and developed countries is the strong exposure and awareness about the emerging technologies in the market. Awareness about the advantages of the new technologies encourages the companies in different verticals to adopt the technologies and make further advancements in the technologies currently used by the company. The growing focus of the companies towards the gaining advantages offered by the cloud is driving the cloud office migration tool market.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 The Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

Key Takeaways Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

Cloud Office Migration Tool Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Ecosystem Analysis

4.3 PEST Analysis

4.3.1 PEST Analysis of Cloud Office Migration Tool in North America

4.3.2 PEST Analysis of Cloud Office Migration Tool in Europe

4.3.3 PEST Analysis of Cloud Office Migration Tool in APAC

4.3.4 PEST Analysis of Cloud Office Migration Tool in Middle East & Africa

4.3.5 PEST Analysis of Cloud Office Migration Tool in South America

Cloud Office Migration Tool Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 key market drivers

5.1.1 Advantages of cloud workload over on-premise solutions

5.1.2 Scalable and real-time data availability

5.2 Key market restraints

5.2.1 Cost of downtime postponing decisions related to cloud migration

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Increasing inclination of SMEs towards cloud

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Growth in adoption of hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructure

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

Cloud Office Migration Tool Market – Global Market Analysis

6.1 Global Cloud Office Migration Tool Market Overview

6.2 Global Cloud Office Migration Tool Market Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning – Top Players

Global Cloud Office Migration Tool Market Analysis – By Subscription

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Cloud Office Migration Tool Market Breakdown, by Subscription, 2018 & 2027

7.3 Monthly Subscription

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Global Monthly Subscription Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

7.4 Annual Subscription

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Global Annual Subscription Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Mn)

Cloud Office Migration Tool Market, Revenue and Forecast to 2027 – By Organizational Size

8.1 Overview

8.2 Cloud Office Migration Tool Market Breakdown, By Organizational Size, 2018 & 2027

8.3 SMEs

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Global SMEs Market Forecast and Analysis

8.4 Large Enterprises

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Global Large Enterprises Market Forecasts and Analysis

Cloud Office Migration Tool Market- Geographic Analysis

Cloud Office Migration Tool Market – Industry Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Initiative

10.3 New Development

Cloud Office Migration Tool Market- Company Profiles

