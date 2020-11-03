CM ALERT | Imprisoned son suspected of stabbing his mother in Seixal – Portugal

The 30-year-old man suspected of stabbing his mother in Seixal was arrested by GNR Tuesday morning.

The attacker was on the run after the woman was found by her husband in the house where she lived with her son, with multiple knife blows on the back and neck and no longer alive.

The murder weapon is believed to have been a kitchen knife that the suspect left next to his mother’s body, which was wrapped in a pool of blood.

The suspect will be brought to trial for enforcement action.