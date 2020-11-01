CMTV grows 7% and leads for 792 consecutive days – Tv Media

CMTV grew 7% in October compared to the same month last year.

With this result, CMTV has been the leader in the national information market for 46 months in a row.

CMTV performed all 305 days this year. In reality, there are already 792 consecutive days of CMTV leadership without interruption.

In October, CMTV exceeded the limit of an average of 91,000 viewers per minute per month. The average share was 4.1%, which is the share of its three competitors combined, Sic Notícias, which ended the month at 2%, TVI 24, which recorded a 1.5% share, and RTP3 at 0.6%.

CMTV is broadcast on Channel 8 on all cable platforms but is not yet on DTT.

The above results are the responsibility of GFK, which measures audiences in Portugal.