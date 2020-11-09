CNG Vehicles Market Size Growing at 4.3% CAGR to hit USD 52600 million by 2024

Market Study Report LLC has added a new report on CNG Vehicles market that provides a comprehensive review of this industry with respect to the driving forces influencing the market size. Comprising the current and future trends defining the dynamics of this industry vertical, this report also incorporates the regional landscape of CNG Vehicles market in tandem with its competitive terrain.

According to this study, over the next five years the CNG Vehicles market will register a 4.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 52600 million by 2024, from US$ 40900 million in 2019.

The key manufacturers covered in this report

Fiat Chrysler

Volkswagen

Ford

General Motors

Toyota

Iran Khodro

Nissan

Volvo Group

Hyundai

Honda

Suzuki

Mercedes-Benz

Renault

PSA Peugeot Citroen

Great Wall Motors

The required tank is more massive and costly than a conventional fuel tank. The CNG vehicles emissions are cleaner, with lower emissions of carbon and lower particulate emissions per equivalent distance traveled. There is generally less wasted fuel. In the last several years, Global market of CNG Vehicles developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 8.19%. In 2015, the production of OEM CNG Vehicle is about 234.4 k units and the Car Modification is about 2495.4 k units, with a production market share 91.41%.

North America is a large consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 18.73%. Following North America, China is another important consumption place with the consumption market share of 18.02% in 2015. Market competition is intense. Fiat Chrysler, Volkswagen, Ford, General Motors, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold high-end customers, and their products are famous in the world.

Compressed natural gas vehicle is an alternative fuel vehicle that uses compressed natural gas as the fuel rather than gasoline or diesel. CNG, or compressed natural gas, is stored at high pressure, 3,000 to 3,600 pounds per square inch (21 to 25 MPa). In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in CNG Vehicles business.

Industry concentration is deepening. China domestic CNG vehicles enterprises are increasing investment and absorbing foreign advanced technologies so that large companies will gain more market share. This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of CNG Vehicles market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. This study considers the CNG Vehicles value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type

OEM

Car Modification

Segmentation by application:

Personal Use

Commercial Use

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global CNG Vehicles consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of CNG Vehicles market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global CNG Vehicles manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the CNG Vehicles with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of CNG Vehicles submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

