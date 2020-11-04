Coach Rui Vitória and 13 other members of the Al Nassr Club are infected with Covid-19 football

Portuguese soccer coach Rui Vitória, eight soccer players and five Al Nassr employees tested positive for the new corona virus, the Saudi club said on its Twitter page.

“Fourteen infected with the new coronavirus, we wish you a speedy recovery, be strong,” said Al Nassr, the club with which the Portuguese coach extended his contract last June.

Some of the staff that the club has rated as positive for the new coronavirus that is responsible for the Covid-19 pandemic include Portuguese Sérgio Botelho, assistant coach, Basil Ribeiro, doctor, and Luís Patrício, nutritionist.

