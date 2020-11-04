Coal Tar Pitch Market 2020 in Depth Analysis Report, Market Segmentation, Growth Challenges & Top Players Outlook 2024

The Coal Tar Pitch Market research report Added by Market Study Report, LLC, offers a comprehensive study on the current industry trends. The report also offers a detailed abstract of the statistics, Market valuation, and revenue forecast, which in addition underlines the status of the competitive spectrum and expansion strategies adopted by major industry players.

Coal tar pitch is a complex mixture of the residue from the distillation of high temperature coal tar with an approximate softening point of 90 to 180-degree C. Coal tar pitch is a critical raw material used in the production of aluminum and for the production of steel in electric arc furnaces. The combination of its binding properties with its high carbon content makes pitch an ideal complement to calcined petroleum coke for the production of carbon anode paste. The analysts forecast the global coal tar pitch market to exhibit a CAGR of 2.34% during the period 2019-2024. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global coal tar pitch for 2019-2024. To calculate the market size, the report considers the coal tar pitch sales volume and revenue.

The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions.

Geographically, the global coal tar pitch market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa and South America. This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the market trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2024.

– North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.)

– Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.)

– Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

On the basis of product, the global coal tar pitch market is segmented into:

– Solid Coal Tar Pitch

– Liquid Coal Tar Pitch

Based on application, the coal tar pitch market is segmented into:

– Aluminium Smelting

– Graphite Electrode

– Coating & Paint

The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. Some of the leading players in the global coal tar pitch market are:

– Anshan Iron and Steel Group Corporation

– Bilbaina de Alquitranes SA

– Carboquimica SAS

– China Baowu Steel Group Corp., Ltd.

– China Risun Coal Chemicals Group Limited

– China Steel Chemical Corporation

– Coopers Creek Chemical Corporation

– DEZA as

– Dong-Suh Chemical Ind. Co., Ltd.

– Epsilon Carbon Pvt. Ltd.

– Himadri Speciality Chemical Limited

– Industrial Qu?mica del Nal?n, S.A.

– JFE Chemical Corporation

– Jining Carbon Group Co., Ltd.

– JSC “MMK” (Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works)

– request free sample to get a complete list of companies

Objective of the study:

– To analyze and forecast the market size of global coal tar pitch market.

– To classify and forecast global coal tar pitch market based on region, product, and application.

– To identify drivers and challenges for global coal tar pitch market.

– To examine competitive developments such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global coal tar pitch market.

– To conduct pricing analysis for global coal tar pitch market.

– To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global coal tar pitch market.

The report is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as manufacturers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities. Key target audience are:

– Manufacturers of coal tar pitch

– Raw material suppliers

– Market research and consulting firms

– Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

– Organizations, forums and alliances related to coal tar pitch

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary sources. Primary research included interviews with coal tar pitch suppliers and industry experts. Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports, and proprietary databases.

