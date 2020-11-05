Coated Fabrics Market 2025 and its detail analysis by focusing on top key players are Continental AG, Sioen Industries NV, Saint-Gobain S.A., SRF Limited

Market Study Report has released a new research study on Coated Fabrics Market Analysis to 2025 inclusive of one or more factors covering regional opportunities, application landscape, product demand trends, and end-use portfolio of the industry over the forecast timeframe. The report also outlines the competitive framework of the Coated Fabrics Market detailing the SWOT analysis and market share dominance of the prominent players.

The Coated Fabrics Market is growing on surging trend across global scenario over the coming years. The major driving factor of global coated fabrics market are rising safety measures in the transportation sector and rapid technology development. Moreover, implementation of strict regulations regarding workers safety is also a major factor which fueling the market growth. Nonetheless, the environmental impact of fabric manufacturing and availability of substitute is some factors that restraint the market growth. Coated fabrics are woven or non-woven textile substrates which are manufactured or produced by coating the fabric with polymer, rubber or other materials. They are anti-static, antibacterial and antifungal which offer advantages such as enhanced elasticity, high visibility, resistance to flame, weldability, UV radiations, chemical, oil, water, stain, scratch and abrasion.

The regional analysis of Global Coated Fabrics Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific is the dominant or leading region across the world in terms of market share owing to growth in industries in developing countries such as China and India. In addition, increase in automobiles sales and rise in government regulation requiring to the implementation of safety measures are also few factors which driving the Asia-Pacific region. However, increasing government initiatives targeted at curbing the environmental pollutions hamper the market growth of North America. The coated fabric market in Middle east and Africa is anticipated to expand at faster rate over the forecasted period 2018-2025.

Global Coated Fabrics Market to reach USD XX billion by 2025. Global Coated Fabrics Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The major market player included in this report are:

â€¢ Continental AG

â€¢ Sioen Industries NV

â€¢ Saint-Gobain S.A.

â€¢ SRF Limited

â€¢ Seaman Corporation

â€¢ Spradling International PLC

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

? Polymer-Coated Fabrics

? Rubber-Coated Fabrics

? Fabric-Backed Wall Covering

By Application:

? Transportation

? Protective Clothing

? Industrial

? Roofing

? Awning & Canopies

? Furniture & Seating

? Others

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year â€“ 2015, 2016

Base year â€“ 2017

Forecast period â€“ 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Coated Fabrics Market in Market Study:

? Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

? Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

? Venture capitalists

? Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

? Third-party knowledge providers

? Investment bankers

? Investors

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.1. Coated Fabrics Market, by Product, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.2. Coated Fabrics Market, by Application, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.3. Coated Fabrics Market, by Region, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Coated Fabrics Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Industry Evolution

2.2.2. Scope of the Study

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Coated Fabrics Market Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Coated Fabrics Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porterâ€™s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porterâ€™s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political Scenario

4.2.2. Economic Scenario

4.2.3. Social Scenario

4.2.4. Technological Scenario

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

Chapter 5. Coated Fabrics Market, by Product

5.1. Market Snapshot

Chapter 6. Coated Fabrics Market, by Application

Chapter 7. Coated Fabrics Market, by Regional Analysis

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

8.1. Company Market Share (Subject to Data Availability)

8.2. Top Market Strategies

8.3. Company Profiles

8.3.1. Continental AG

8.3.1.1. Overview

8.3.1.2. Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

8.3.1.3. Product Summary

8.3.1.4. Recent Developments

8.3.2. Sioen Industries NV

8.3.3. Saint-Gobain S.A.

8.3.4. SRF Limited

8.3.5. Seaman Corporation

8.3.6. Spradling International PLC

Chapter 9. Research Process

9.1. Research Process

9.1.1. Data Mining

9.1.2. Analysis

9.1.3. Market Estimation

9.1.4. Validation

9.1.5. Publishing

9.1.6. Research Assumption

