Cocoa Solids Market to Boom Post 2020 | Focus Still on Companies like ADM,Cargill,Bunge,Barry Callebaut
AMA Research added a comprehensive research document of 200+ pages on ‘Cocoa Solids’market with detailed insights on growth factors and strategies. The study segments key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are ADM (United States),Cargill (United States),Bunge (United States),Barry Callebaut (Switzerland),Plot Ghana (Ghana),Golden Harvest Cocoa Indonesia (Indonesia),Dutch Cocoa (Netherlands),Cocoa Processing Company Limited (Ghana),Indcresa (Spain),Blommer (United States),JB Foods Limited (Malaysia)
What isCocoa Solids Market?
A mixture of residues left of extraction of Cocoa Beans to form Cocoa Butter are known as cocoa solids. It can also be termed as cocoa powder. It can be used in manufacturing all the chocolates and chocolate based products. Cocoa mass and cocoa liquor are produced from the paste of roasted cocoa beans, cocoa butter and solids. Cocoa powder contains flavanol which is an antioxidants. This acid can be minimized if the cocoa is subjected to acid-reducing alkalization.
Market Segmentation & Scope
Study by Type (Natural Cocoa Solid, Dutch-processed Cocoa Solid), Application (Chocolate, Beverage, Desserts, Others), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retailers)
Market Influencing Trends:
Upsurging Demand for Flavored and Fine Cocoa
International Trades for Cocoa Solids are Increased
Introduction to Flavored Cocoa Solids
Growth Drivers
Growing Awareness about Natural/Organic Food
Robust Increase in Demand for local as well as global chocolate brands
Strong R&D capabilities to Improve Productivity and Product Development
Cocoa Solid is a Highly Nutritional Product
Challenges that Market May Face:
Threat of Counterfeit Products
Minimum Growth Rates in Major Market
Very Seldom Raw Material Suppliers
Country level Break-up includes:
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)
Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)
