Coffee grounds, recycled rubber and natural coconut and pineapple fibers. ‘Start-up’ from Famalicão makes sneakers from these materials

A start-up in Vila Nova de Famalicão created vegan sneakers from coffee grounds, recycled rubber and natural coconut and pineapple fibers, the community announced today.

In a statement, the Braga District Council added that it was a product for an environmentally conscious public, but one that valued design and comfort at the same time.

The sneakers were created by Re-Coffee, a young entrepreneur project started in Vila Nova de Famalicão from a “revelation” by Rui Monteiro, a materials engineering student at the University of Minho.

Rui Monteiro already works in quality management at a company that also gave him the opportunity to put his ideas into practice.

“It wasn’t an easy process. It was necessary to understand how to dry and sterilize the yeast in order to neutralize the substance, but I discovered a world of possibilities, ”says Rui Monteiro, mentioned in the statement.

The Re-Coffee project was implemented in October 2019 with the launch of the first line of sneakers made by reusing coffee grounds and recycled rubber in combination with other recycled or recyclable materials.

The sneaker lining is made from this new raw material, which was developed by Rui Monteiro and is known as “coffee leather” and combines 50% coffee grounds and 50% recycled rubber.

The sole consists of 30% coffee grounds and 70% recycled rubber.

Each pair of sneakers contains yeast with around 33 coffees, which are available for sale on Re-Coffee’s Facebook and Instagram, as well as the Etsy website.

The brand’s pioneering spirit has already brought it local recognition with the award of the Famalicão Visão 25 seal in the Famalicão Made IN category.

The mayor, Paulo Cunha, praised the initiative and emphasized that it “applies the thesis of the circular economy in a sublime way and approaches the ideal of complete waste disposal in the production process”.

The mayor was also proud to see a project with this entrepreneurial trait from young and creative people sprouting in the community.

The Kaffa Line collection is unisex and Rui Monteiro ensures that the sneakers “still smell of coffee” after two years and “a lot of use”.