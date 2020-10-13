Cold Chain Monitoring Market 2027 Competitive Landscape | Outlook with ORBCOMM,Aeris,Ambetronics Engineers Pvt.Ltd,Berlinger and Co. AG,Hanwell Solutions Ltd,hIOTron

A cold chain monitoring solution helps in tracking perishable products, food items, and eatables with the assured freshness and palatability. The growing demand for temperature-sensitive drugs is one of the prominent factors supporting the growth of the cold chain monitoring market. The market for cold chain monitoring is fragmented in nature with the presence of some of the well-established players operating in the market.

Key Players:

ORBCOMM

Aeris

Ambetronics Engineers Pvt.Ltd

Berlinger and Co. AG

Hanwell Solutions Ltd

hIOTron

Kii Corporation

Monnit

Roambee Corporation

Sensitech(A Carrier company)

Rising demand for better food quality, increasing demand for temperature sensitive drugs and increasing focus towards improving the supply chain efficiencies are some of the significant factors driving the growth of the cold chain monitoring market. However, the high costs of implementation might limit the growth of the cold chain monitoring market. The growing availability of cold chain logistics in developing countries is creating opportunity in the cold chain monitoring market.

The global cold chain monitoring market is segmented on the basis of offering, temperature, logistics, and applications. Based on offering, the market is segmented as hardware, software, and services. Based on temperature type, the market is segmented as frozen, chilled. On the basis of logistics the market is segmented as storage and transportation. Based on application, the market is segmented as pharmaceuticals and healthcare, food and beverages, chemicals, and others.

The report analyzes factors affecting cold chain monitoring market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the cold chain monitoring market in these regions.

