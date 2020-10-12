Coletivo Banquetaço starts with lunch and panels

Coletivo Banquetaço starts on Monday (12th) together with more than 100 organizations from the third sector and civil society the information campaign “People should shine, not starve”. Directors include Greenpeace Brasil, Slow Food Brasil, Sefras (Franciscan Solidarity Service), Gastromotiva, the Solano Trindade Agency and the Landless Rural Workers Movement (MST).

The idea is to use World Healthy Eating Day on October 16 to renew the fight against hunger in the country and take action against the dismantling of public policies to promote food sovereignty by the Bolsonaro government and the increase in the number of people in situations to promote in the pandemic.

There will be an online program in several of the country’s capitals between October 12 and 16, as well as a “lunch box” on October 17 and 18. At the opening (12th), Father Júlio Lancelotti will perform an interreligious act in his Pastoral do Povo da Rua in downtown São Paulo.

Other highlights include lunch with chef Bel Coelho on the 17th in the Franciscan Tent of Sefras – Franciscan Solidarity Service – in Largo do São Francisco together with the cook Simone Gomes from Banquetaço and in the presence of Father Júlio Lancelotti.

On the same day, the cook Helena Rizzo cooks in the Agência Solano Trindade in Capão Redondo (Campo Limpo) in the south zone together with the activist Thiago Vinícius and his mother, the cook Dona Nice. On Sunday, for lunch, chef Checho Gonzales, together with the Sopão das Manas collective and the nutritionist and food activist Neide Rigo, will prepare lunch boxes in Ocupação 9 de Julho for later distribution.

Also on Sunday 18th, chef Rodrigo Oliveira will cook with chefs Paola Carosella and Edson Leite from Gastronomia Periférica in the Ocupação Jardim Julieta in the North Zone.

In addition, there will be panels with researchers, chefs, nutritionists and food experts to discuss topics such as food education and appreciation of Brazilian food culture. On the 16th, Bela Gil will speak about alternatives to beans and rice. Regina Tchelly (Favela Orgânica) speaks on the 13th about the full use of food; and nutritionist Valéria Paschoal will speak on the 15th about the revolutionary potential of PANCS (Non-Conventional Food Plants); among other. The conferences are free and open to the public.

