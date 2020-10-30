Collection debates the fight for human rights in cities

“Cities were the natural stage in the global struggle for human rights, and this has a unique justification: the ability for cities to systematically violate the human rights of vulnerable populations and demand the protection of the state.” Thus begins the first book of the human rights collection of the Council for Economic and Social Development (CDES) with the title “The fight for human rights in cities”. In the first volume, the authors discuss the promotion of the defense and protection of urban occupations.

Organized by Cristiano Müller, Karla Moroso, Helena Damo and Jordana Cabral, the book is divided into three volumes: “Urban occupations in the struggle for the right to the city”; “Gentrification in Cities”; and “Views on the new land regulation law and the judicialization of the struggle for housing”.

Karla Moroso, one of the organizers of the publication, points out that the collection should be systematic. To make the work possible, explains Moroso, people involved in agendas were invited as authors to engage in dialogue on the issue of human rights in the city. “We invite them to express their practices, their experiences, their reflections on the issues they are involved in and their dialogue with the struggle for human rights in the city in different ways,” he stresses.

In defense of urban occupations

According to the organizers, the Brazilian state owes a great debt to urban occupations across the country. These debts, as shown in the current volume chart, are due to the government’s failure to ensure an inclusive city for all. “This failure long ago ushered in a new way of life in the cities, in these professions, which are usually in places deserted by the city and share a daily suffering among residents, from improvised housing to the lack of them Services is enough latent social discrimination that lives in an area that is not designed for a contingent of people and families, ”he emphasizes.

According to the organizers, in addition to this dehumanization, these social groups suffer from direct state violence through oppression. This is because they are constantly threatened with eviction from the area occupied by a public or private owner who has left the area uninhabited, unoccupied and without fulfilling its social function. These owners are demanding, based on legal fiction, that the land be evacuated and the property taken to court and urgently recaptured.

The authors of the first volume are: Alcemar Cardoso da Rosa Jr., Ana Paula Araujo Carbonari, Beatriz Ramos Lucindo da Silva, Benedito Roberto Barbosa, Brian Mier, Bruno Cesar Euphrasio de Mello, Camila Diniz Bastos, Cledir da Conceição Lopes, Cristiano Müller, Franciele Bonoldi, Francielle dos Santos Souto, Gerson Tadeu Astolfi Vivan Filho, Gilnei José Oliveira da Silva, Jade dos Santos Alves, Karina Fernandes, Larissa Cafroni, Leandro Gaspar Scalabrin, Luciana Bedeschi, Mateus Cavalcante de França, Paulo César Carbonari, Paulo Gilberto, Pedro Porto dos Santos and Rhoana Lersch Oliveira.

“The idea is to publicize all this outrage about human rights violations in these areas and at the same time this hope. We believe that when people are outraged, when they are still fighting, it is because they want to transform. And if they want to transform it, it is because they still believe it is possible. It is the act of hope, we all hope for better days, by summarizing these considerations in a single publication, ”emphasizes Karla.

Extract from the current issue

“The new coronavirus pandemic affects everyone, but it affects the population who live in apartment buildings, slums, precarious settlements or jobs of the homeless much more. The greatest health crisis of this century was particularly devastating for the poorest in urban peripheries, in urban and rural settlements. Against this background, organized civil society and popular movements

The Brazilian state had to act urgently to address the ongoing chaos and social tragedy. (…)

:: What will life be like in big cities after the pandemic? ::

In this context of a pandemic, unfortunately, we have seen several situations of territorial conflict that cause enormous social agitation, especially among the poorest. In the face of this calamity, how is it possible that a slum or an occupation by the homeless could be threatened or repossessed? Human rights defenders and evictions have been threatened in all regions of the country, demonstrating the insensitivity and lack of common sense of the judiciary, public and private sector and their companies that have systematically promoted evictions against groups of vulnerable smallholders or homeless people ”.

