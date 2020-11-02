Collision with gas vans injures four and cuts EN4 in Évora – Portugal

A collision with three vehicles, one of which was loaded with gas bottles, caused four injuries this Monday and forced the EN4 to cut between Montemor-o-Novo and Vendas Novas.

The accident occurred at 7:07 p.m. at km70 and mobilized 33 firefighters and GNR employees.

According to Évora’s CDOS, the van carrying the gas bottles overturned after it was scattered across the street.

The driver had to be released. There is no forecast when circulation on the EN4 will resume.