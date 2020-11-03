Colorants Market Size, Historical Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2024

Selbyville, Delaware the prime objective of Colorants report is to help the user understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and the challenges that the market is facing. Deep researches and analysis were done during the preparation of the report.

Rising demand for colorants from packaging sector in order to improve the aesthetics of products used for packaging, alongside growing usage of colorants in paints, coatings, and plastics applications are fueling the market growth. Moreover, extensive use of colorants in several end-user industries such as paints & coatings, chemical, plastic, construction and others is augmenting the global colorants market outlook.

Based on product type, the market is divided into dyes and pigments. As per the source, the industry is segmented into natural colorants and synthetic colorants. While speaking of end-user spectrum, global colorants market is categorized into paints & coatings, packaging, food & beverages, textile, automotive, paper & printings, and plastics.

Moving on to regional overview, the market is divided into Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and rest of the world with main focus on nations like Spain, Italy, France, Germany, South Korea, Japan, China, India, Canada, and United States.

Key players operating in global colorants market are Lanxess AG, Huntsman Corporation, Atul Limited, Sun Chemical, Poly One Corporation, Clariant, Ferro Corporation, Aarti Industries, Cabot Corporation, and Flint Group among others.

