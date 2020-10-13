Colorectal Cancer Market New Technologies by 2027 – Clinical Genomics Technologies, Natera, Volitionrx Limited

The Colorectal Cancer market is anticipated to reach US$ 22,953.8 Mn in 2027 from US$ 16,339.9 Mn in 2018. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 4.0% from 2019-2027.

The report provides trends prevailing in the global colorectal cancer market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances. The market for colorectal cancer is expected to grow, owing to factors such as increasing prevalence of colorectal cancer, new product launches and benefits offered by generic drugs. Moreover, growing pharmaceutical industry in emerging economies is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Colorectal Cancer Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Disposable Incontinence Products (DIPs) Players to fight Covid-19 Impact.

The global colorectal cancer market, based on modality, has been segmented into diagnosis type, therapy type, imaging type. The diagnosis type segment held the largest share of the market in 2018. Moreover, the same segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

The rising pharmaceutical industry in the developing countries in the Asia Pacific region are creating better opportunities for significant market players to expand their business. This is a substantial reason for growth of the market in the forecast period. According to statistics India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) in April 2019, India is the largest provider of generic drugs worldwide. The Indian pharmaceutical industry supplies approximately 40% of generic demand in the US, with around 50% of world demand for multiple vaccines and 25 % of all medicines in the United Kingdom. The Indian pharmaceutical industrial sector was valued at US$ 33 billion in 2017 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 22.4% over 2015–2020 to reach US$ 55 billion. In addition, India has a huge pool of scientists and engineers having the potential to grow the industry to an even higher level.

An outline of the regional analysis:

Geographically, the report segments the Colorectal Cancer market into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Middle East and Africa, South America.

Contribution of each region to the overall market share, along with their growth rate forecast are mentioned in the report.

Total sales and revenue generated by each regional market are illustrated.

