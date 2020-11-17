Comedy Director Judd Apatow Turns A Pandemic Comedy

It should be a comedy about the effects of Corona. Nothing is known about the cast yet.

Los Angeles (AP) – Comedy specialist Judd Apatow (52, “virgin (40), male, watching”, “first time”, “dating queen”) wants to stage the effects of the crown in Hollywood like a comedy offense.

On behalf of the Netflix streaming service, the director will shoot an untitled ensemble comedy, US industry magazines “Hollywood Reporter” and “Deadline.com” reported. It’s about a group of acting colleagues who are stuck in a hotel during the crown pandemic and have to finish shooting a movie.

Nothing has been announced yet about the cast, but according to the film press, this project could attract a team of stars. Apatow is also writing the script and producing the film. Before that, the director worked with Universal Pictures studio for many years. In July he made the tragic comedy “The King of Staten Island” with the studio.