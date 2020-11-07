Commerce and services welcome Apoiar.pt but call for a new simplified layoff – Executive Digest

The Union of Trade and Services Associations this Friday welcomed the creation of the Apoiar.pt program for micro and small businesses in the sector, but called for a new simplified dismissal regime and a “detailed” analysis of compulsory teleworking.

In a statement, the Union of Trade and Services Associations (UACS) welcomed the new program, announced by the government on Thursday, which will allocate € 750 million in subsidies to the sectors hardest hit by the pandemic as it helps will “Save small and micro businesses, which make up almost 90% of the commercial and service sector in Lisbon.”

“Regardless of the existing moratoria, it was important to create measures for a lost fund, as all other measures already implemented did not reduce the liability of the company,” affirmed the President of UACS management mentioned in the statement.

However, according to Lourdes Fonseca, the associations remain “in expectation that action will be taken on commercial leases, similar to what has been the case for shopping centers”.

UACS predicts that “retail and service businesses will be particularly hard hit by new restrictive measures to combat the Covid-19 pandemic” and also claims “a new simplified layoff regime” and argues that “teleworking is mandatory needs to be analyzed in detail so that this measure does not cause unnecessary interference. “

As part of the Apoiar.pt program, 750 million euros are earmarked worldwide for non-repayable subsidies for micro and small businesses in the sectors hardest hit by the crisis such as trade, culture, accommodation, tourist activities and restaurants, said the Minister for State, Economy and digital change at a press conference on Thursday.

The measure includes companies with accounting losses of more than 25% that were registered in the first nine months of 2020 and whose tax and contribution-related situation is regulated.

Every small business can receive up to 7,500 euros and every small business up to 40,000 euros and use the money at its own discretion, including to pay salaries, explained Siza Vieira.