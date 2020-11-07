“Compassion” and “outrage” in homage to the victims of the attack on Nice – Welt

French Prime Minister Jean Castex expressed his “emotions”, “compassion” and “indignation” this Saturday during the national tribute to the three victims of the attack on October 29th in the Basilica of Nice.

“France is increasingly the target of terrorism, but Nice will have paid a heavy price,” said the Prime Minister of the attack on 14 July 2016 that killed 86 people on the Promenade des Anglais (Promenade des Ingleses) Life came. des Anglais).

“The enemy, we know him. Not only is he identified, but he also has a name: it is radical Islam, a political ideology that distorts the Muslim religion by distorting its texts, dogmas and commandments in order to promote its rule enforce obscurantism and hatred, “added Jean Castex during the ceremony in the city, which was quoted by the France-Presse (AFP) agency.