Competitive Scenario: Cell Counting Market Expected to Witness Rapid Expansion by the End of 2027

Increasing cases of cancer and Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS) worldwide are likely to fuel the global cell counting market growth in coming years. The North American region is expected to dominate the market growth during forecast period.

Research Dive has added a new report to its offering titled, “Cell Counting Market, by Products [Spectrophotometers (Single-Mode Readers and Multi-Mode Readers), Flow Cytometers, Hematology Analyzers, Cell Counters (Automated Cell Counters, Hemocytometers, and Manual Cell Counters)], End User (Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Institutions, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, and Others), and Regional Analysis (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027”.

The global cell counting market is projected to reach up to $13,035.1 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2020 to 2027. As per the report, the North American region is expected to seize a major market share during the estimated timeframe, due to growing emphasis on cancer research, biomedical, and stem cells, rising occurrence of chronic diseases such as AIDS and cancer, obtainability of advanced healthcare sectors in the region.

Key Segment Findings of the Market:

The market is segmented on the basis of product, end use, and region.

– Among product, the spectrophotometers sub-segment is anticipated to seize major share of the global market during the forecast period; mainly because spectrophotometers are extensively used in therapeutics, bioprocessing, and research.

– Among end use, the hospitals & diagnostic laboratories sub-segment is anticipated to observe highest growth during the forecast period; mainly due to growing investments in pharmaceutical R&D activities, commercial expansion of multiple pharmaceutical organizations, and rising regulatory approvals for cell culture-based vaccines.

– Based on region, the Asia Pacific region market is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period; mainly owing to the growing geriatric population, advanced healthcare services, and increasing investments in R&D for stem cell, genomics, and proteomics in the region.

Market Dynamics

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) since September 2018, cancer has been accountable for about 9.6 million deaths in 2018, making it the second foremost reason of death worldwide. The rising cases of cancer and Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS) worldwide is boosting the demand for cell counting techniques, which is fueling the growth of the global cell counting market. However, lack of skilled professionals, higher prices involved, and unavailability of advanced healthcare infrastructure is expected to hinder the market growth in the forecast period.

Key Players of the Industry

The major players of the global cell counting industry are Merck KGaA, Tecan Trading AG, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, BioTek Instruments, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., BD., Danaher., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., and others. Several business strategies including acquisitions, R&D activities, mergers, novel product launches, etc. adopted by these players are helping them to gain traction in the global market. In addition, the report provides new developments, performance, financial status, and product portfolio of these players along with Porter Five analysis and SWOT analysis.

