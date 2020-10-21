Compounding Pharmacies Market Outlook By Industry Statistics and Growth Forecast Analysis To 2026

The global compounding pharmacies market is estimated to foresee tremendous revenue growth over the coming years owing to the rising need of customized drugs and medicines for patients to treat a series of different disorders. A compounding pharmacy usually develops customized medications and drugs which cannot be found commercially or in local pharmacies. Compounding pharmacies can develop various forms of drug doses, drugs, and even sugar-free-drugs which is further propelling their demand share.

The U.S. compounding pharmacies market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.5 % over the period 2020-2026. Many compounding pharmacies in the country are considering technology upgradation and complete automation for increasing their scale of manufacturing, which is driving the regional growth.

In terms of therapeutic area, the market is bifurcated into specialty drugs, dermatology, hormone replacement, pain management applications, nutritional supplements among others. Of these, in 2019, the nutritional supplements segment accounted for an industry valuation of over $580 million. Also known as dietary supplements, nutritional supplements are consumed to provide nutrients to the body. The nutrients include minerals, proteins, vitamins, amino acids, as well as other nutritional substances. All these products are usually consumed in capsule, tablet, or liquid form.

With respect to product, the market is bifurcated into ophthalmic, otic, parenteral, oral, topical, rectal, and nasal. Among these, in 2019, the nasal market held a market share of 8%. Nasal administration is a way of drug transmission in the body from the nose. Nasal administration assists in solving issues related to drug degradation, poor bioavailability, slow absorption, and adverse effects in the gastrointestinal tract. The nasal delivery also prevents the first-pass metabolism from occurring in the liver. In terms of medications, compounding pharmacies market is further bifurcated into sterile and non-sterile. Non-sterile compounded medications include syrups, pills, and capsules, that do not require strict regulatory approvals as against sterile compounded preparations that carry a remarkable risk of contamination. The growth forecast by Global Market Insights, Inc., states that the non-sterile segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.5% over the analysis period.

Prominent players in the market are following numerous growth strategies including acquisitions and product launch to bolster product demand in the compounding pharmacies market. Major business players in the market comprise Fagron, RX3 Compounding Pharmacy, Clinigen Group, Athenex Pharma Solutions, Triangle Compounding Pharmacies and others.

Partial Chapter of the Table of Content

Chapter 6. Compounding Pharmacies Market, By Application

6.1. Key segment trends

6.2. Paediatric

6.2.1. Paediatric compounding pharmacies industry, by region, 2015 – 2026, (USD Million)

6.3. Adult

6.3.1. Adult compounding pharmacies industry, by region 2015 – 2026, (USD Million)

6.4. Geriatric

6.4.1. Geriatric compounding pharmacies industry, by region 2015 – 2026, (USD Million)

6.5. Veterinary

6.5.1. Veterinary compounding pharmacies market, by region 2015 – 2026, (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Compounding Pharmacies Market, By Compounding Type

7.1. Key segment trends

7.2. Pharmaceutical Ingredient Alteration (PIA)

7.2.1. Pharmaceutical ingredient alteration (PIA) market, by region, 2015 – 2026, (USD Million)

7.3. Currently Unavailable Pharmaceutical Manufacturing (CUPM)

7.3.1. Currently unavailable pharmaceutical manufacturing (CUPM) market, by region, 2015 – 2026, (USD Million)

7.4. Pharmaceutical Dosage Alteration (PDA)

7.4.1. Pharmaceutical dosage alteration (PDA) market, by region, 2015 – 2026, (USD Million)

7.5. Others

7.5.1. Others market, by region, 2015 – 2026, (USD Million)

