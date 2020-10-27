Comprehensive Report on Global Data Center Infrastructure Market Trends By Types And Application, Forecast Analysis To 2024

Over the years, the global data center infrastructure market trends have been witnessing commendable pace of growth accounting to the rising complexities of managing huge data centers and the inadequacies with respect to power and space. Additionally, the proliferation of big data and cloud computing technologies have forced various industries to focus on developing the physical infrastructure of IT-dominant services which is expected to stimulate the market dynamics.

Moreover, the upcoming government initiatives supporting the small and medium sized enterprises’ growth are driving the growth of the data centers globally.

Significant rise in the organizational data and presumption of information owing to the company’s mounting customer-centric approach have catalyzed the industry outlook over the forecast period. Organizations in the BFSI, IT, and the telecom sectors have been storing large amounts of consumer’s financial and personal data.

Nlyte’s partnership with the IBM Watson IoT group is an exemplar precedent underlining rapid expansion of data center infrastructure market. Recently inked, through this deal, the companies intend to leverage maximum potential of advanced analytics and AI in its data centers. Speaking of the strategic agreement, one of the spokesperson of Nlyte has been quoted saying that the complexity, scalability, and optimization of modern data centers demand the requirement of advanced analytic solution integration.

Reportedly, Nlyte is amalgamating its patent NEO (Nlyte Energy Optimizer) with IBM Watson’s advanced AI abilities in a quest to provide data centers with new heights of operational comprehensiveness. This alliance, as per experts’ opinion, has surely strengthened Nlyte’s stance in data center infrastructure market that pegged a valuation of USD 40 billion in 2017. global data center infrastructure market is anticipated to be valued at USD 90 billion by 2024.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the Data Center Infrastructure Market. They are as follows:

Airedale International Air Conditioning Ltd., ANEXIA Internetdienstleistungs GmbH, Asetek, Black Box Corporation, ClimateWorx International, Degree Controls, Inc., Dell Inc., Eaton Corporation Plc, Panduit Corporation, Rittal GmbH & Co. KG, Schneider Electric S.E., Submer Technologies Sl., Vertiv Group Corporation, , Amazon.com, Inc., Ascenty Data Centers e Telecomunicações S/A, AT&T, Inc., Banco Santander, Equinix, Inc., Facebook, Inc., Google Inc., IBM Corporation, Interxion Holding N.V., Level , Communications, LLC., Microsoft Corporation, NTT Communications Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Telefonica S.A., Unisys, Verizon

The rising industrial activities and enterprises alongside the increasing investments by the companies in the region have significantly catalyzed Europe data center infrastructure industry growth.

The ongoing technological advancements viz-a-viz Industry 4.0. cloud computing, and big data have majorly driven the regional market. Apparently, Europe data center infrastructure market has been predicted to record remuneration of USD 30 billion by 2024.

Meanwhile, rising number of manufacturers are stressing upon the replacement of human labor by automation attributing to the current scenario of digitalization and Industry 4.0.

