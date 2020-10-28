Comprehensive Report on Global Humanoid Robot Market Trends By Types And Application, Forecast Analysis To 2026

The rising demand for automation has set the pace for the growth of humanoid robot market in recent times. Pertaining to the extensive requirement of computerized machines for a variety of end-use sectors, humanoid robots are being developed on a large scale to perform tasks that may perhaps be nearly impossible for humans to perform even under ordinary circumstances.

Manufacturing companies have been deploying robotic arms for decades, however, in recent times, tech advancements have enabled preprogrammed robots to depict more than mere hand movements, giving rise to the widespread evolution of humanoid robot industry. Humanoid robots not only resemble the human body in structure and appearance, but they are also designed to carry out human tasks with futuristic precision combined with human intelligence, which has indeed been the driving force for humanoid robot market growth.

Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/2200

Primarily driven by the advent of automated machines to perform basic labor tasks, humanoid robot market is poised to gain immense momentum in the construction sector. Construction application, in fact is estimated to expand at a double-digit CAGR of 19.5% over 2017 to 2024. The increasing investments in infrastructure development will favor the industry demand.

There have been several innovations in the construction vertical indicating a vast potential for humanoid robot deployment. The launch of construction-specific robotic systems that is claimed to complete the installation of drywall installation without human intervention is indeed a breakthrough.

Moreover, with dearth of affordable labor especially in North America and Europe, these machines are predicted to gain immense traction.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the Humanoid Robot Market. They are as follows:

Developer & Manufacturer Profiles, Amazon.com, Inc., Apple Inc., Azulle, Google LLC, HUMAX, Intel Corporation, Leelbox, Logitech International S.A., Matricom, MyGica, NBOX Player, NOW TV, NVidia Corporation, Roku, Inc., Rveal, SkyStream Technologies, Sling Media L.L.C., Samsung, Sony Corporation, TiVo, WeTek, Xiaomi Inc., Software and Content Providers, Hulu, Kodi, Netflix, OSMC (Open Source Media Center), PlayStation, Plex, YouTube

Wheel drive robots are experiencing widespread popularity as they are extensively used to improve customer engagement across verticals like hospitality, education, retail, and healthcare. Backed by technological advances in the U.S. and China and the ever evolving industrial and commercial sectors, wheel drive humanoid robot market share will witness a rapid surge in the coming years.

Moreover, with the expansion of industry 4.0, these robots will witness a massive deployment rate across the manufacturing sector. The automotive industry will also favor the product penetration with the increasing scope of robotic technology in autonomous driving era.

Asia Pacific humanoid robot market share is anticipated to witness substantial growth prospects over the ensuing years. Expanding construction and automotive industries is one of the major factors triggering the regional industry expansion. Besides, presence of industry bigshots and heavy investments in R&D to facilitate technological developments will boost APAC humanoid robot market. The region is also anticipated to witness new entrants enhancing the product and strategic landscape of the market.

Request for Customization of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/roc/2200

Table Of Content:

Chapter 4. Humanoid Robot Market, By Product

4.1. Global humanoid robot share by product, 2016 & 2024

4.2. Wheel drive

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2024

4.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2015 – 2024

4.3. Biped

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2024

4.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2015 – 2024

Chapter 5. Humanoid Robot Market, By Application

5.1. Global humanoid robot share by application, 2016 & 2024

5.2. Retail

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2024

5.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2015 – 2024

5.3. Hospitality

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2024

5.3.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2015 – 2024

5.4. Healthcare

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2024

5.4.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2015 – 2024

5.5. Education & scientific research

5.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2024

5.5.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2015 – 2024

5.6. Residential

5.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2024

5.6.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2015 – 2024

5.7. Military & defense

5.7.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2024

5.7.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2015 – 2024

5.8. Construction

5.8.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2024

5.8.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2015 – 2024

5.9. Underwater systems

5.9.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2024

5.9.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2015 – 2024

5.10. Others

5.10.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2015 – 2024

5.10.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2015 – 2024

Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @ https://www.decresearch.com/toc/detail/humanoid-robot-market

About Us: – DecResearch.com, powered by GMI, is an online aggregator of information on market research reports. The website provides comprehensive information as well as a detailed ‘Table of Contents’ for reports being regularly published by GMI. Via this platform, users not only get to answers to their questions about these reports, they also have an additional avenue to talk to the sales and research teams of GMI to learn more about the topics of their interest.

Contact Us: –

DecResearch.com

Website: – https://www.decresearch.com/

Email: info@decresearch.com