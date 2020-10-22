Comprehensive Report on Global Industrial Communication Market Trends By Types And Application, Forecast Analysis To 2025

The global industrial communication market has thrived successfully in the recent decade as growing adoption of these components in Industry 4.0 has effectively helped increased productivity in major industries. Labor reduction, waste reduction, repeatability, enhanced quality control, and integration with existing business systems have given companies an added advantage by lowering long-term costs, which could indirectly increase product output and revenue.

An industrial communication network is the backbone for any automation system architecture as it can offer powerful means of data exchange, controllability and flexibility to connect to various devices. The use of digital communication networks in industries can also lead to improved end-to-end digital signal accuracy and integrity.

Laying focus on the Industry 4.0 developments, it has been witnessed that Europe would emerge as an investment hotbed for industrial communication industry in the upcoming years. It was reported that the region procured a revenue share of more than 37 per cent in 2018 and is further likely to grow at a prodigious pace over the stipulated time frame. In essence, countries in Northern Europe and Western Europe boast of immense potential to attract most of the investment in field of Industry 4.0 technologies and others.

Get sample copy of this research report @ https://www.decresearch.com/request-sample/detail/3367

Given that introduction of advanced communication protocols have laid significant impact on the overall market share, it is safe to declare that fieldbus segment is estimated to grow profusely in the upcoming years, owing to the fact that it has captured a major stake of 49 per cent of the overall industrial communication industry share in 2018. The growth predominantly comes from mounting adoption of protocols like CC-Link, Modbus, and Profibus across various process oriented industries.

Speaking of which, Profibus accounted for a business share of 38 per cent in 2018, attributing to its ability to integrate digital input and output devices, such as analyzers, seamlessly. Above that, the inexpensive nature of technology is promoting Profibus’ use across myriad small scale industrial players.

On the other hand, ethernet protocol segment is also likely to depict a growth rate of 12 per cent through 2025, given its burgeoning need for connectivity protocols which can integrate legacy systems with advanced and novel communication devices.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the Industrial Communication Market. They are as follows:

ABB Ltd., ACS MOTION CONTROL, Advanced Motion Control, ADVANTECH Co. Ltd., Beckhoff Automation GmbH, Belden Inc., Bosch Rexroth AG, Cisco System Inc., Eaton Corporation, General Electric, HMS Industrial Networks, Honeywell International Inc., Ifm electronic gmbh, Mitsubishi Electric Group, Moxa Inc., Omron Corporation, Parker Hannifin Inc., Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, Sick AG, Siemens AG

The thriving automotive and transportation industry is set to emerge as one of the revenue generating verticals in the industrial communication market ascribing to its ability to encompass a huge gamut of large players with robust financial condition which has indeed prompted the players to integrate advanced automation, communication technologies, and data exchange into the assembly lines.

Apparently, the segment dominated the overall market share in 2018, with an acquired stake of 25 per cent. What more has been impelling the trends across this sector is the heightened requirement of increased production volumes within relatively shorter duration of time.

Meanwhile, the aerospace sector is also estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 11 per cent over the foreseeable time frame owing to the elevating need to reducing cycle times and quality costs.

Request for Customization of this report @ https://www.decresearch.com/roc/3367

Table Of Content:

Chapter 5. Industrial Communication Market, By Component

5.1. Key trends, by component

5.2. Hardware

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

5.2.2. Switches

5.2.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

5.2.3. Hubs, routers & gateways

5.2.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

5.2.4. Connectors

5.2.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

5.2.5. Communication interfaces

5.2.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

5.2.6. Controllers & processors

5.2.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

5.2.7. Others

5.2.7.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

5.3. Software

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

5.4. Services

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 — 2025

5.4.2. Installation service

5.4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

5.4.3. Mainteance service

5.4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

Chapter 6. Industrial Communication Market, By Protocol

6.1. Key trends, by protocol

6.2. Fieldbus

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

6.2.2. CANopen

6.2.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

6.2.3. CC- Link

6.2.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

6.2.4. DeviceNet

6.2.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

6.2.5. Modbus

6.2.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

6.2.6. PROFIBUS

6.2.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

6.2.7. Others

6.2.7.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

6.3. Ethernet

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

6.3.2. EtherCAT

6.3.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

6.3.3. EtherNet/IP

6.3.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

6.3.4. Modbus – TCP/IP

6.3.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

6.3.5. Powerlink

6.3.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

6.3.6. PROFINET

6.3.6.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

6.3.7. Others

6.3.7.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

6.4. Wireless

6.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

6.4.2. ISA100.11a

6.4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

6.4.3. Wireless HART

6.4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

6.4.4. WLAN

6.4.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

6.4.5. Others

6.4.5.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2014 – 2025

Browse complete Table of Contents (ToC) of this research report @ https://www.decresearch.com/toc/detail/industrial-communication-market

About Us: – DecResearch.com, powered by GMI, is an online aggregator of information on market research reports. The website provides comprehensive information as well as a detailed ‘Table of Contents’ for reports being regularly published by GMI. Via this platform, users not only get to answers to their questions about these reports, they also have an additional avenue to talk to the sales and research teams of GMI to learn more about the topics of their interest.

Contact Us: –

DecResearch.com

Website: – https://www.decresearch.com/

Email: info@decresearch.com