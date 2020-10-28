Compression Garments Market Size, Historical Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2025

Selbyville, Delaware Market Study Report LLC recently added a new title on 2020-2025 Global Compression Garments Market Report from its database. The report provides study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product, market size, share, Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2025.

Increasing geriatric population and shifting focus of manufacturers on providing modern textile technology in products with superior quality and high demand for customized compression are expected to catalyze the market scenario in the subsequent years.

Based on product terrain, lower compression garments segment is expected to hold a substantial fraction of the market in the coming years owing to increasing cases of lymphedema, varicose veins, swelling, deep vein thrombosis socks and stockings edema, venous insufficiency, and leg discomfort, along with the companies trying to expand their product range to suffice the surging customer demands.

Based on end-user spectrum, clinics segment is expected to capture commendable gains in the ensuing years, followed by others and ambulatory surgical centers segment. The report cites that due to widespread adoption of cosmetic surgeries coupled with rising cases of breast cancer are anticipated to boost the growth of global compression garments market. Additionally, growing partnerships between manufacturers and surgeons, clinics, doctors, and hospitals to understand consumer requirements and provide them the desired product is further expected to enhance the market scenario.

Geographically, North America is anticipated to lead the market share owing to presence of market majors, and rising awareness among athletes about the benefits provided by compression garments. Additionally, increased popularity of customized compression garments among consumers is likely to influence the market scenario. Meanwhile, Europe and Asia-Pacific region are also expected to contribute substantially to the market growth.

Major companies operating in global compression garments market are Nuavella, 3M, Medi GmbH & Co. KG, Design Veronique, Medtronic PLC, Therafirm, Marena Group, Medico International Inc., and Julius Zorn GmbH among others.

