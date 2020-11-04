Compulsory teleworking in 121 counties as of today. These are the new rules – Executive Digest

The government announced last Saturday that the telework regime will have new rules starting today, Wednesday.

One of the main changes the government made to Legislative Decree No. 79-A / 2020 on September 30th concerns the fact that companies are required to notify workers in writing if they deem the use of teleworking to be impractical. and employees can apply for an ACT. This company always has the ultimate decision.

But the changes don’t stop there.

Is telework compulsory?

Yes. “Regardless of the employment relationship, it can be read in the amendment whenever the functions in question permit and the employee has conditions to exercise them without the need for a written agreement between the employer and the employee.”

How long will this new measure take effect?

This new legislation applies until March 31, 2021, but can be extended. The diploma that has now been sent to the social partners maintains the rules already provided for with regard to time delays and changes to schedules.

Who should communicate their decision in writing?

The two parts. If the company believes that the conditions are not met to involve the worker in teleworking, it must notify this in writing, encouraging its decision and demonstrating “that the functions in question are incompatible with the teleworking system or the lack of minimum techniques for its implementation. The worker can appeal and then request intervention from ACT, which has the final say.

Also “the employee who does not have the prerequisites to perform the functions of teleworking must inform the employer in writing of the reasons for his obstacle”.

Who is responsible for teleworking conditions?

The conditions for the employee to start teleworking are the responsibility of the employer. It is up to the latter to “provide the work and communication equipment necessary to provide teleworking”.

Salary, accident insurance and meal allowance

Labor insurance does not stop. The specialist is still entitled to working time restrictions and breaks and cannot see any change in his remuneration. Food flat rate is included. The document states: “Teleworkers have the same rights and obligations as other workers without any reduction in wages, in particular with regard to the limitation of normal working hours and other working conditions, health and safety at work and compensation for damage caused by an accident at work or an occupational disease have occurred, while maintaining the right to the meal allowance to which you are already entitled. “

Which companies does this change apply to?

According to the document, the new legislation will apply to companies with more than 50 employees and to all companies (regardless of the number of employees) in the municipalities that have registered more than 240 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days. The list currently has 121 counties.