Computer case. Former foreign minister has to pay 150,000 euros to stay free – Executive Digest

Judge Carlos Alexandre decided to assign Artur Trindade, the former energy minister involved in the IT process, a deposit of 150,000 euros. The deposit must be paid within 10 days for the former governor to be released, according to the Correio da Manhã.

From the same publication it appears that Judge Carlos Alexandre also prohibited Artur Trindade from contacting the other defendants in the case, namely António Mexia, President of the EDP.

Artur Trindade was constituted as a defendant last July and was suspected of passive corruption, including the exchange of favors. The charges relate to EDP’s hiring of his father.

The public ministry also wanted Artur Trindade to be suspended from his duties in companies like OMIP – Polo Português or OMIClear, but this was not possible as the CMVM had already acted on this. The commission overseeing the securities market would have questioned the former ruler’s suitability.

It is recalled that António Mexia and João Manso Neto, Head of IT Renováveis, were also suspended by Judge Carlos Alexandre. Both are suspected of corruption and have appealed to the Lisbon Court of Appeal to challenge the measures taken.