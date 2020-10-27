Computer Engineering Market by Trends, Key Players, Driver, Segmentation, Forecast to 2024

Endorsed by plethora of technological interventions, computer engineering market has been one of the fastest developing verticals of electronics & media industry. The concept of computer engineering dates back its commercialization in the late 30s when John Vincent Atanasoff and Clifford Berry began developing the world’s first electronic digital computer.

Computer engineering market, since then, is on the verge of continuous developments with regards to software and semiconductors advancements & progressions. Over time, the robustly expanding demand for high computing capacity and IT centralization has significantly led the focus on enhancing the efficiency of systems, which as per analyst, brought a renewed dynamism in the computer engineering industry. In fact, according to reliable reports, the global computer engineering market was valued to be over USD 1800 billion in 2016. The computer engineering market may record over USD 2.5 trillion by 2024.

Rising adoption of compact semiconductors components in latest electronic devices is anticipated to contribute significantly towards market . These components are increasingly used in electronic gadgets like smartphones, tablets, PCs and other smart devices. Semiconductors have the ability to communicate with other devices via a growing network that is connected through IoT.

These components also play an important part in IoT devices that require parts such as microcontrollers, sensors and memory in order to connect and perform needed functions. Miniaturization of smart devices is adding to overall market growth.

List of the Key Companies that are Operating in the Computer Engineering Market. They are as follows:

AB Electrolux, Acer, Inc., Apple Inc., Best Buy Co., Inc., Bose Corporation, Canon, Inc., David Clark Inc., Dell Inc., Fujifilm Corporation, Fujitsu, General Electric, Gionee Communication Equipment Co. Ltd., Google, Inc., GoPro, Inc., Haier Corporation, Hisense Kelon Electrical Holdings Co. Ltd., Hitachi, Ltd., Hewlett-Packard Company, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., iON Worldwide LLC, JVCKenwood Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V. (E & H), Lenovo Inc., Logitech International S.A., LG Corporation, Meizu Telecom Equipment Co. Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, Micro-Star International Co. Ltd.(MSI), Nikon Corporation, Olympus Corporation, Oneplus, OPPO, Panasonic Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sharp Corporation, Sennheiser Electronic, Sonos, Inc., Siemens AG, Skyworth Digital Holdings Ltd., Sony Corporation, TCL Corporation, Toshiba Corporation, Vivo Communication Technology Co. Ltd., Walton Group, Whirlpool Corporation, ZTE Corporation

NVIDIA is another renowned name depicting the strong profitability potential of computer engineering industry players from automotive sector. Needless to introduce, the company has far expanded its application scope in the recent trend of driverless cars by providing AI computer systems to enable self-driving capabilities. The firm has recently hit the news headlines pertaining to its collaboration with a German automobile parts supplier Continental to build an autonomous vehicle system that is slated to tap the market by 2021.

The Asia Pacific computer engineering market is expected to expand considerably owing to presence of a large number of semiconductor industries in the region. Various industrial and government bodies are trying to attract foreign investments. These efforts will help meet the product demand as well as increase competitiveness in the electronics manufacturing industry. Speaking on key regional contenders, India is emerging as an attractive avenue for electronic manufacturers due to availability of low-cost labor.

