Concrete Fibers Market Size : Technological Advancement and Growth Analysis with Forecast to 2025

An analysis of Concrete Fibers market has been provided in the latest report available at MarketStudyReport.com, that primarily focuses on the market trends, demand spectrum, and future prospects of this industry over the forecast period. Furthermore, the report provides a detailed statistical overview in terms of trends outlining the geographical opportunities and contributions by prominent industry share contenders.

Concrete Fibers Market will exceed USD 2.8 billion by 2025.

Request Sample Copy of this report at: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/2212528/?utm_source=illadelink&utm_medium=SHR

The overall business size is vastly fragmented with the presence of various small, medium and large-scale producers. Some of the prominent industry participants are Sika Corporation, BASF, ABC polymer Bekaert SA, Euclid Chemical, ABC Polymer Industries, Owens Corning, and numerous others.

Concrete fibers market research report includes in-depth coverage of the industry, with estimates & forecast in terms of volume in kilo tons and revenue in USD million from 2014 to 2025, for the following segments:

Concrete Fibers Market, By Product

Steel fibers Synthetic fibers Polypropylene Nylon Polyester ? Others Glass fibers Natural fibers Basalt fibers

Concrete Fibers Market, By Applications

Pavement Shotcrete Precast Slabs on grade Composite metal decks Others

Concrete Fibers Market, By End-user

Residential Industrial & Commercial Infrastructure

The above information is provided on a regional and country basis for the following:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, etc.) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Thailand, etc.) Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, etc.) Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Egypt, Nigeria, UAE, Israel, South Africa, etc.) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Venezuela, Peru, etc.)

Concrete fibers market is projected to grow substantially over the forecast period, owing to the flourishing industrial and residential construction sector in Asia Pacific. Product is principally used to control cracking caused by plastic shrinkage and drying shrinkage, making it resilient against cracks. Advancements in the industry such as development of concrete microfibers are able to render primary reinforcement which are capable to replace steel mesh.

Growing industrialization in Asia Pacific has resulted in inflow of large number of inhabitants from rural to industrialized urban, metro and megacities such as Seoul, Guangzhou, Shanghai, Tokyo, Jakarta, Manila, and Delhi.

These factors led to growing demand for industrial and commercial infrastructure. According to the International Energy Agency, China is among the key cement producer which accounted for almost 60% of the global production in 2018. It is followed by India which constituted approximately 7% of the total cement production. Also, continuous construction activity are expected in the future, which will make positive impact on the concrete fibers market in the upcoming years.

The main hindrance in the concrete fibers market growth is associated with its high cost. Concrete fibers are high cost aggregates which increases the overall cost of fiber reinforced concrete as compared to the conventionally used reinforced concrete (RCC). However, concrete fibers are likely to become affordable in the construction industry owing to its excellent features, which will generate ample opportunities for the market growth in the forecast timeframe.

In the products segment, synthetic and steel fibers captured the highest share in the overall business size in 2018. Synthetic fibers segment is projected to attain a share of over 65% of the total business size by 2025.

These microfibers are expected to witness gains of more than 8.5% in the coming years, followed by steel fibers. Technological advancement in the steel fibers segment has led to development of rust resistant fibers which has the potential to be used as primary reinforcement. Therefore, they are replacing traditional steel rebar/mesh in the construction industry, which will subsequently drive the synthetic fibers demand over the forecast period.

Among the application segment, the slab on grade application is projected to occupy over 25% by 2025. This segment includes the industrial flooring operations where the heavy machineries are installed across heavy manufacturing industry such as automobile, textiles, aircrafts, fabrication, foundry, etc. Concrete fibers prevents the cracking of floors due to heavy machinery load. It is followed by the precast application which is likely to grow at a rate of approximately 9% in the forthcoming years.

Among the end-uses, the industrial & commercial infrastructure segment is expected to take over a share more than 35% by 2025. It mainly includes, commercial and industrial structures such as hotels, airports, manufacturing facilities, offices, parking areas, malls, etc. Concrete fibers renders high flexibility and tensile strength to these structures, while reducing the post crack cost by lowering the propensity of cracks in concrete matrix. It thereby leads to enhanced life for these structures, making it more economical in the longer run.

Asia Pacific market will account for over 25% of the total market size by 2025. It is mainly due to ongoing swift industrial development, coupled with robust population growth in the region. With advent of automation, electric vehicles and related technologies, the manufacturing sector is witnessing a disparity for suitable infrastructure. Rising need to develop infrastructure for the abovementioned industries will drive the product demand in the forecast timeframe.

For More Details On this Report: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/concrete-fiber-market

Related Reports:

Global Ginger and Garlic Market Report 2020 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast to 2026 (Based on 2020 COVID-19 Worldwide Spread)

The Ginger and Garlic Market Report offer the complete scenario of the industry and valuation of upcoming Trends for future market. It also gives the analytic of enduring growth factor, trends and statistic of Ginger and Garlic Market industry. The Ginger and Garlic Market has been outlined by overall information and analysis.

Read More: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-ginger-and-garlic-market-report-2020-by-key-players-types-applications-countries-market-size-forecast-to-2026-based-on-2020-covid-19-worldwide-spread Global Jojoba Oil Derivatives Market Report 2020 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast to 2026 (Based on 2020 COVID-19 Worldwide Spread)

Jojoba Oil Derivatives Market Report covers the makers’ information, including shipment, value, income, net benefit, talk with record, business appropriation and so forth., this information enables the buyer to think about the contenders better. This report additionally covers every one of the districts and nations of the world, which demonstrates a provincial advancement status, including market size, volume and esteem, and also value information. It additionally covers diverse enterprises customer’s data, which is critical for the producers.

Read More: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-jojoba-oil-derivatives-market-report-2020-by-key-players-types-applications-countries-market-size-forecast-to-2026-based-on-2020-covid-19-worldwide-spread

About Us:

Market Study Report, LLC. is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, LLC. to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company’s core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, LLC. is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.

Contact Us:

Market Study Report

4 North Main Street,

Selbyville, Delaware 19975

USA

Phone: 1-302-273-0910

US Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150

Email: sales@marketstudyreport.com

Website: https://www.marketstudyreport.com

Blog: https://www.marketstudyreport.com/blog