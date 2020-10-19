Concrete Floor Coating Market Changing Strategies to provide Competitive edge

Latest research document on ‘Concrete Floor Coating’market is added in AMA database providing detailed insights on growth factors and future strategies. The study breaks market by key regions that includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific with country level break-up and provide volume* and value related cross segmented information by each country. Some of the important players from a wide list of coverage used under bottom-up approach are Tennant Company (United States), PPG Industries Inc. (United States), Behr Process Corporation (United States), BASF SE (Germany), Pratt & Lambert Paints (United States), Stonhard (United States), The Sherwin-William Company (United States), Royal DSM N.V. (Netherlands), General Polymers (United States), DuPont (United States), Nippon Paint Co. Ltd. (Japan) and RPM International Inc. (United States).

What is Concrete Floor Coating Market?

The cement glue that holds concrete composed is made up of alkaline hydrates. It constituent of responsible for the alkaline nature of concrete and its reactivity to acids. Carbonation is a procedure where the calcium hydroxide in the hydrated cement combines with carbon dioxide in the presence of moisture to form calcium carbonate. Concrete is extremely porous, allowing water vapor and gases to move freely within the matrix. Therefore coatings must be characterized by enough porosity to allow water vapor to migrate up through the concrete surface and evaporate, while preventing penetration of water in the liquid form.

Market Segmentation & Scope

Study by Type (Epoxy Floor Coating (Self Dispersing, Self-levelling, Mortar, Gravelled, Others), Polyurethane, Cementitious, Others), Application (Outdoor, Indoor), End-Usres (Industrial, Commercial, Residential), Distribution Channel (Online, Offline)

Market Influencing Trends:

Increasing Industrialization and Urbanization

Growth Drivers

Rising Demand for Concrete Floor Coatings in Industrial Segments and Commercial Buildings

Restraints that are major highlights:

Unstable Costs of Raw Materials

Opportunities

High Development Plan of the Buildings and Construction Sector

Country level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Key Development Activities:

The companies are exploring the market by adopting mergers & acquisitions, expansions, investments, new service launches and collaborations as their preferred strategies. The players are exploring new geographies through expansions and acquisitions to avail competitive advantage through combined synergies.

